STAFF/BOD ONLY - Volunteer Registration - Woofstock 2024

You will be responsible for overseeing the Marketplace during the event. If any vendors have a question, they will come to you. You will be provided with a vendor map to ensure each vendor sets up in the correct space upon arrival. You will also be responsible for solving any issues regarding the vendors such as ensuring they are staying at their tables or concerns on placement that may arise.

You will be responsible for overseeing the Marketplace during the event. If any vendors have a question, they will come to you. You will be provided with a vendor map to ensure each vendor sets up in the correct space upon arrival. You will also be responsible for solving any issues regarding the vendors such as ensuring they are staying at their tables or concerns on placement that may arise.

More details...