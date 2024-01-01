Holi Privileged / Confirmed Parking @ Hindu Center Between 11AM - 1PM ET (DO NOT SCAN QR CODE)

Namaste,





Hindu Center of Charlotte will be celebrating Holi Color Festival on April 14th 12 PM to 3 PM. Considering heavy traffic and large numbers of people expected to attend this event we have arranged a privileged/ confirmed parking facility for people planning carpooling and registering in advance with a minimum $5 donation for everyone's convenience.





DO NOT SCAN QR CODE. Please refrain from scanning the QR code. Scanning the QR code will invalidate the ticket.





People registering in advance will be able to redeem this if they arrive between 11 AM to 1 PM Only. Anyone with registration arriving post 1 PM will not be guaranteed parking on the Hindu Center Premises and may have to park at the overflow parking lot located at 6030 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212.





This registration is limited to only 1 car (Sedan/SUV/Van) with minimum 2 passengers and maximum 8 passengers.(Commercial Vehicle of 12 seaters and above or pickup trucks are not allowed)





Thank You!