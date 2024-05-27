Offered by

Hunter’s Heart Foundation

Girls' Night Out at Belforest Pointe Sponsorships

Radiant Sponsorship
$2,500
Included with your Sponsorship: - Company Representative as Co-Master of Ceremony. - Company name and logo inclusion in advertisements and promotions. - Company logo inclusion on signs within the event area. - Company logo inclusion on the top of event t-shirts. - Company features on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages. - Vendor booth during event provided. - 6 Tickets to the event.
Enchanting Sponsorship
$1,000
- Company name and logo inclusion in advertisements and promotions. - Company logo inclusion on signs within the event area. - Company logo inclusion on event t-shirts. - Company features on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages. - Vendor booth during event provided. - 4 tickets to the event.
Stunning Sponsorship
$500
- Company name and logo inclusion in advertisements and promotions. - Company logo inclusion on signs within the event area. - Company name inclusion on event t-shirts. - Company features on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages. - 2 tickets to the event.
Glamorous Sponsorship
$250
- Company name inclusion on signs within the event area. - Company name inclusion on event t-shirts. - Company mention on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages.
Add a donation for Hunter’s Heart Foundation

$

