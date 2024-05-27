Girls' Night Out at Belforest Pointe Sponsorships

Included with your Sponsorship:
- Company Representative as Co-Master of Ceremony.
- Company name and logo inclusion in advertisements and promotions.
- Company logo inclusion on signs within the event area.
- Company logo inclusion on the top of event t-shirts.
- Company features on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages.
- Vendor booth during event provided.
- 6 Tickets to the event.
Included with your Sponsorship:
- Company Representative as Co-Master of Ceremony.
- Company name and logo inclusion in advertisements and promotions.
- Company logo inclusion on signs within the event area.
- Company logo inclusion on the top of event t-shirts.
- Company features on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages.
- Vendor booth during event provided.
- 6 Tickets to the event.
Enchanting Sponsorship
$1,000
- Company name and logo inclusion in advertisements and promotions.
- Company logo inclusion on signs within the event area.
- Company logo inclusion on event t-shirts.
- Company features on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages.
- Vendor booth during event provided.
- 4 tickets to the event.
- Company name and logo inclusion in advertisements and promotions.
- Company logo inclusion on signs within the event area.
- Company logo inclusion on event t-shirts.
- Company features on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages.
- Vendor booth during event provided.
- 4 tickets to the event.
Stunning Sponsorship
$500
- Company name and logo inclusion in advertisements and promotions.
- Company logo inclusion on signs within the event area.
- Company name inclusion on event t-shirts.
- Company features on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages.
- 2 tickets to the event.
- Company name and logo inclusion in advertisements and promotions.
- Company logo inclusion on signs within the event area.
- Company name inclusion on event t-shirts.
- Company features on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages.
- 2 tickets to the event.
Glamorous Sponsorship
$250
- Company name inclusion on signs within the event area.
- Company name inclusion on event t-shirts.
- Company mention on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages.
- Company name inclusion on signs within the event area.
- Company name inclusion on event t-shirts.
- Company mention on Bay Area Events’ website and social media pages.
Add a donation for Hunter’s Heart Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!