2024 Fundraising Gala

Includes four (4) guest tickets, reserved table, and logo on promotional materials. All guest tickets include a meal and two (2) drink tickets.
Furry Friend Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Includes five (5) guest tickets, stage announcement at event, logo displayed on event signage and logo included on promotional materials. All guest tickets include a meal and two (2) drink tickets. (Deadline for logo inclusion on printed event materials is October 15th).
Littermate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes ten (10) guest tickets, stage announcement at event, logo displayed on event signage, logo included on promotional materials, and a Small Cat Kennel Sponsorship for one year. All guest tickets include a meal and two (2) drink tickets. (Deadline for logo inclusion on printed event materials is October 15th).
Cat's Meow Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets
Includes fifteen (15) guest tickets, recognition as a drink sponsor with your logo included on bar signage and event giveaways, stage announcement at event, logo displayed on event signage, logo included on promotional materials, and a Small Dog Kennel Sponsorship for one year. All guest tickets include a meal and two (2) drink tickets. (Deadline for logo inclusion on printed event materials is October 15th).
Silent Pawction Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets
Includes fifteen (15) VIP guest tickets, recognition as the silent auction sponsor with logo included on silent auction-related content, stage announcement at event, logo displayed on event signage, logo included on promotional materials, and a Small Dog Kennel Sponsorship for one year. All VIP guest tickets include a meal and access to open bar.
Leader of The Pack Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
Includes twenty (20) VIP guest tickets, recognition as the presenting sponsor on all materials, stage announcement at event, logo displayed on event signage, logo included on promotional materials, logo displayed on one billboard*, and Room Naming opportunity at our shelter for one year. All VIP guest tickets include a meal and access to open bar.
*Sponsorship must be received by August 15th to be included in the Billboard.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!