88.7 The Pulse 2026 Rock-A-Thon Silent Auction - Hosted by AZ StRUT

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About this event
Starting bid
1 Mahogany Ukulele
1 Deluxe Padded Gig Bag
1 Tuner
$100 Value - Donated by Milano Music
Starting bid
$30 value - donated by Milano Music
Starting bid
2 Beer Steins
Jousting Wizard Stickers
Bag of Holding
Certificate for 2 Adult Admissions 2027
$190 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival
Starting bid
2 Adult T-Shirts
AZRF Magnet
Jousting Wizard Sticker
Certificate for 2 Adult Admissions 2027
$165 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival
Starting bid
2 Adult T-Shirts
1 AZRF Sun Visor
1 Pair of Socks
2 Activity Books
Certificate for 2 Adults & 2 Children Admissions 2027
$230 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival
Starting bid
2 Activity Books
2 Kids Books
Doll in Red Dress
Bookmarks & Crayons
AZRF 2026 Magnet
Certificate for 1 Adult & 2 Children Admissions 2027
$128 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival
Starting bid
2 AZRF Coffee Cups
Bag of Holding
Certificate for 2 Adult Admissions 2027
$140 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival
Starting bid
1 Sun Visor
1 Pair of Socks
Certificate for 2 Adult Admissions 2027
$130 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival
Starting bid
Lenovo Mediatek Kompanio 838
Detachable keyboard, power cable and stylus included. Open box, tested, but unused.
$200 value - donated by AZSTRUT
Starting bid
$100 value - donated by COX Media Arizona
Starting bid
'Ol Black Eyes Is Back Poster
Comes with Frame
$200 Value - Donated by Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers
Starting bid
Signed by Pearl Jam & More
Comes with Frame
$200 Value - Donated by Debi and Larry Nielson
Starting bid
Oct 1990 MUSICIAN Magazine Poster
Comes with Frame
$200 Value - Donated by Debi and Larry Nielson
Starting bid
Concrete Blonde - bloodletting
Comes with Frame
$200 Value - Donated by Debi and Larry Nielson
Starting bid
Airpod Pros
3-in-1 Foldable Charging Dock
Owala 32oz FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle
AppleTag and Keychain
Cultura and Cash by Giovanna González
Pen, Chapstick, Plush Mountain America Eagle $400 Value - Donated by Mountain America Credit Union
Starting bid
$149 Value - Donated by Desert Botanical Garden
Starting bid
50-inch TCL 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
$399 value - donated by Walmart
Starting bid
Stand Not Included
Brand New Strings
Will be Signed by Artist During the Event
$450 Value - Donated by 88.7 The Pulse
Starting bid
Stand Not Included
Perfect Working Condition
$450 Value - Donated by 88.7 The Pulse
Starting bid
Demi Lovato It's Not That Deep Tour
$169 Value - Donated by Live Nation
Starting bid
Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour
$149 Value - Donated by Live Nation
Starting bid
5 Seconds of Summer Everyone's A Star World Tour
$119 Value - Donated by Live Nation
Starting bid
The Black Crowes Southern Hospitality Tour
$139 Value - Donated by Live Nation
Starting bid
Train Drops of Jupiter Tour
$149 Value - Donated by Live Nation
Starting bid
Empire of The Sun Ask That God: Afterlife Tour
$169 Value - Donated by Live Nation
Starting bid
12 person donation certificate
includes game play for twelve (12) and four (4) shareable items from the menu
$300 value - Donated by Putt Shack
Starting bid
8 Tickets to the May 16th Match
Live Pro Wrestling
$160 Value - Donated by Phoenix Championship Wrestling
Starting bid
Created by Jada Hall
Corona Del Sol (Future EVIT Student)
Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program
Starting bid
Created by Biko Salazar
EVIT Graphic Design Student
Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program
Starting bid
Created by Meriah Neely
EVIT Graphic Design Staff
Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program
Starting bid
Created by Dominic Barreras
EVIT Graphic Design Student
Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program
Starting bid
Created by Dominic Barreras
EVIT Graphic Design Student
Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program
Starting bid
Created by Lance Reece
EVIT Radio and Audio Production Student
Donated by Lance Reece
Starting bid
Created by Lance Reece
EVIT Radio and Audio Production Student
Donated by Lance Reece
Starting bid
Created by Lance Reece
EVIT Radio and Audio Production Student
Donated by Lance Reece
Starting bid
Autographed CD by LANCE!
$15 Value - Donated by Lance Reece
Starting bid
Beatles CD Set of 4
Includes: Help!, Rubber Soul, Sgt. Peppers & Abbey Road
$40 Value - Donated by Lance Reece
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