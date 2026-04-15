Arizona StRUT Students Recycling Used Technology
Arizona StRUT Students Recycling Used Technology has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Arizona StRUT Students Recycling Used Technology

Hosted by

Arizona StRUT Students Recycling Used Technology

About this event

Sales closed

88.7 The Pulse 2026 Rock-A-Thon Silent Auction - Hosted by AZ StRUT

Pick-up location

1601 W Main St building 1, Mesa, AZ 85201, USA

Amahi Ukulele item
Amahi Ukulele
$20

Starting bid

1 Mahogany Ukulele

1 Deluxe Padded Gig Bag

1 Tuner

$100 Value - Donated by Milano Music

Milano Music Gift Card item
Milano Music Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$30 value - donated by Milano Music

Renaissance Gift Basket 1 item
Renaissance Gift Basket 1
$40

Starting bid

2 Beer Steins

Jousting Wizard Stickers

Bag of Holding

Certificate for 2 Adult Admissions 2027

$190 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival

Renaissance Gift Basket 2 item
Renaissance Gift Basket 2
$40

Starting bid

2 Adult T-Shirts

AZRF Magnet

Jousting Wizard Sticker

Certificate for 2 Adult Admissions 2027

$165 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival

Renaissance Gift Basket 3 item
Renaissance Gift Basket 3
$50

Starting bid

2 Adult T-Shirts

1 AZRF Sun Visor

1 Pair of Socks

2 Activity Books

Certificate for 2 Adults & 2 Children Admissions 2027

$230 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival

Renaissance Gift Basket 4 item
Renaissance Gift Basket 4
$40

Starting bid

2 Activity Books

2 Kids Books

Doll in Red Dress

Bookmarks & Crayons

AZRF 2026 Magnet

Certificate for 1 Adult & 2 Children Admissions 2027

$128 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival

Renaissance Gift Basket 5 item
Renaissance Gift Basket 5
$40

Starting bid

2 AZRF Coffee Cups

Bag of Holding

Certificate for 2 Adult Admissions 2027

$140 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival

Renaissance Gift Basket 6 item
Renaissance Gift Basket 6
$40

Starting bid

1 Sun Visor

1 Pair of Socks

Certificate for 2 Adult Admissions 2027

$130 Value - Donated by Arizona Renaissance Festival

Lenovo Chromebook item
Lenovo Chromebook
$50

Starting bid

Lenovo Mediatek Kompanio 838

Detachable keyboard, power cable and stylus included. Open box, tested, but unused.

$200 value - donated by AZSTRUT

Amazon Gift Card item
Amazon Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 value - donated by COX Media Arizona

Alice Cooper Autographed Poster item
Alice Cooper Autographed Poster
$50

Starting bid

'Ol Black Eyes Is Back Poster

Comes with Frame

$200 Value - Donated by Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers

Autographed Edge Fest Concert Poster item
Autographed Edge Fest Concert Poster
$50

Starting bid

Signed by Pearl Jam & More

Comes with Frame

$200 Value - Donated by Debi and Larry Nielson

Autographed INXS Poster item
Autographed INXS Poster
$50

Starting bid

Oct 1990 MUSICIAN Magazine Poster

Comes with Frame

$200 Value - Donated by Debi and Larry Nielson

Concrete Blonde Gold CD item
Concrete Blonde Gold CD
$50

Starting bid

Concrete Blonde - bloodletting

Comes with Frame

$200 Value - Donated by Debi and Larry Nielson

Airpods and Merch item
Airpods and Merch
$80

Starting bid

Airpod Pros

3-in-1 Foldable Charging Dock

Owala 32oz FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle

AppleTag and Keychain

Cultura and Cash by Giovanna González

Pen, Chapstick, Plush Mountain America Eagle $400 Value - Donated by Mountain America Credit Union

1 Year Friends and Family Membership item
1 Year Friends and Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

$149 Value - Donated by Desert Botanical Garden

50" Roku TV item
50" Roku TV
$80

Starting bid

50-inch TCL 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

$399 value - donated by Walmart

Electric Guitar Autographed by Rock A Thon 2026 Bands item
Electric Guitar Autographed by Rock A Thon 2026 Bands
$80

Starting bid

Stand Not Included

Brand New Strings

Will be Signed by Artist During the Event

$450 Value - Donated by 88.7 The Pulse

Electric Bass Autographed by Rock A Thon 2026 Bands item
Electric Bass Autographed by Rock A Thon 2026 Bands
$80

Starting bid

Stand Not Included

Perfect Working Condition

$450 Value - Donated by 88.7 The Pulse

2 Tickets to Demi Lovato May 19th item
2 Tickets to Demi Lovato May 19th
$50

Starting bid

Demi Lovato It's Not That Deep Tour

$169 Value - Donated by Live Nation

2 Tickets to The Pussycat Dolls June 9th item
2 Tickets to The Pussycat Dolls June 9th
$50

Starting bid

Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour

$149 Value - Donated by Live Nation

2 Tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer June 26th item
2 Tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer June 26th
$50

Starting bid

5 Seconds of Summer Everyone's A Star World Tour

$119 Value - Donated by Live Nation

2 Tickets to The Black Crowes August 15th item
2 Tickets to The Black Crowes August 15th
$50

Starting bid

The Black Crowes Southern Hospitality Tour

$139 Value - Donated by Live Nation

2 Tickets to Train August 21st item
2 Tickets to Train August 21st
$50

Starting bid

Train Drops of Jupiter Tour

$149 Value - Donated by Live Nation

2 Tickets to Empire of the Sun September 29th item
2 Tickets to Empire of the Sun September 29th
$50

Starting bid

Empire of The Sun Ask That God: Afterlife Tour

$169 Value - Donated by Live Nation

Putt Shack Game and Menu Certificate item
Putt Shack Game and Menu Certificate
$60

Starting bid

12 person donation certificate

includes game play for twelve (12) and four (4) shareable items from the menu

$300 value - Donated by Putt Shack

8 Tickets to Pro Wrestling May 16th item
8 Tickets to Pro Wrestling May 16th
$80

Starting bid

8 Tickets to the May 16th Match

Live Pro Wrestling

$160 Value - Donated by Phoenix Championship Wrestling

JJK - Original Illustrated Print item
JJK - Original Illustrated Print
$20

Starting bid

Created by Jada Hall

Corona Del Sol (Future EVIT Student)

Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program

Space/Humanity - Original Illustrated Print item
Space/Humanity - Original Illustrated Print
$20

Starting bid

Created by Biko Salazar

EVIT Graphic Design Student

Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program

Barbie - Original Illustrated Print item
Barbie - Original Illustrated Print
$20

Starting bid

Created by Meriah Neely

EVIT Graphic Design Staff

Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program

Anthony Edwards - Original Illustrated Print item
Anthony Edwards - Original Illustrated Print
$20

Starting bid

Created by Dominic Barreras

EVIT Graphic Design Student

Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program

Tyler, The Creator - Original Illustrated Print item
Tyler, The Creator - Original Illustrated Print
$20

Starting bid

Created by Dominic Barreras

EVIT Graphic Design Student

Donated by EVIT Graphic Design Program

"Where You Grew" - Original Artwork item
"Where You Grew" - Original Artwork
$50

Starting bid

Created by Lance Reece

EVIT Radio and Audio Production Student

Donated by Lance Reece

"A Constellation from Home" - Original Artwork item
"A Constellation from Home" - Original Artwork
$30

Starting bid

Created by Lance Reece

EVIT Radio and Audio Production Student

Donated by Lance Reece

"baldmanweb" - Original Artwork (Copy) item
"baldmanweb" - Original Artwork (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Created by Lance Reece

EVIT Radio and Audio Production Student

Donated by Lance Reece

That Old TV - LANCE! (signed CD) item
That Old TV - LANCE! (signed CD)
$5

Starting bid

Autographed CD by LANCE!

$15 Value - Donated by Lance Reece

Beatles CD Bundle item
Beatles CD Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Beatles CD Set of 4

Includes: Help!, Rubber Soul, Sgt. Peppers & Abbey Road

$40 Value - Donated by Lance Reece

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!