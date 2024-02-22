YOUTH DORMS

Youth attendees will be housed in double occupancy rooms, with a shared bathroom down the hall. TCU custodial staff will clean shared bathrooms daily. Pricing is by the bed, not by the room. Roommate requests will be honored if possible, but cannot be guaranteed. Youth counselors will stay in the dorms with campers (10/1 ratio, campers to counselors). All dorm stays are five nights, starting Tuesday (05/28) evening and ending Sunday morning (06/02). Partial and/or pro-rated stays are not allowed - no exceptions can be made. All dormitory stays include a campus meal plan, with three meals per day, starting with dinner on Tuesday and ending with breakfast on Sunday morning. All rooms include linens. Youth attendees are not required to stay on campus - commuters can meet with the group each morning, and be picked up after activities each evening. For more questions or more information, email [email protected]
