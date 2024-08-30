The Fourth Estate Membership Program at CVJF

Benefits:
• Provides the stipend for a summer newsroom intern.
• A table to the annual Hall of Fame luncheon with preferred seating.
• Ongoing recognition in marketing and promotion materials.
• Ongoing recognition on CVJF website.
• Invitation to at least four donor-exclusive events a year.
• Free membership in the local historical society of your choice.
Renews annually.
Guardians of the Fourth Estate
$2,500
Valid for one year
Benefits:
• A table at the annual Hall of Fame luncheon with preferred seating.
• Ongoing recognition in marketing and promotion materials.
• Ongoing recognition on the CVJF website.
• Invitation to at least four donor-exclusive events a year.
• Free membership in the local historical society of your choice.
Renews annually
Defenders of the Fourth Estate
$1,000
Valid for one year
Benefits:
• Two tickets to the annual Hall of Fame luncheon.
• Ongoing recognition in marketing and promotion materials.
• Ongoing recognition on the CVJF website.
• Invitation to at least two donor-exclusive events a year.
• Free membership in the local historical society of your choice.
Renews annually.
Supporters of the Fourth Estate
$500
Valid for one year
Benefits:
• Ongoing recognition on the CVJF website.
• Invitation to at least one donor-exclusive event a year.
• Free membership in the local historical society of your choice.
Renews annually.
Protectors of the Fourth Estate
$50
Valid for one year
This membership is for working journalists.
Benefits:
• Recognition on the CVJF website
• Invites to media mixers and other professional events
(Donors may also designate a journalist they want to sponsor.)
Renews annually.
