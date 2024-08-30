Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation

Offered by

Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation

About the memberships

The Fourth Estate Membership Program at CVJF

Champions of the Fourth Estate
$5,000

Valid for one year

Benefits: • Provides the stipend for a summer newsroom intern. • A table to the annual Hall of Fame luncheon with preferred seating. • Ongoing recognition in marketing and promotion materials. • Ongoing recognition on CVJF website. • Invitation to at least four donor-exclusive events a year. • Free membership in the local historical society of your choice. Renews annually.
Guardians of the Fourth Estate
$2,500

Valid for one year

Benefits: • A table at the annual Hall of Fame luncheon with preferred seating. • Ongoing recognition in marketing and promotion materials. • Ongoing recognition on the CVJF website. • Invitation to at least four donor-exclusive events a year. • Free membership in the local historical society of your choice. Renews annually
Defenders of the Fourth Estate
$1,000

Valid for one year

Benefits: • Two tickets to the annual Hall of Fame luncheon. • Ongoing recognition in marketing and promotion materials. • Ongoing recognition on the CVJF website. • Invitation to at least two donor-exclusive events a year. • Free membership in the local historical society of your choice. Renews annually.
Supporters of the Fourth Estate
$500

Valid for one year

Benefits: • Ongoing recognition on the CVJF website. • Invitation to at least one donor-exclusive event a year. • Free membership in the local historical society of your choice. Renews annually.
Protectors of the Fourth Estate
$50

Valid for one year

This membership is for working journalists. Benefits: • Recognition on the CVJF website • Invites to media mixers and other professional events (Donors may also designate a journalist they want to sponsor.) Renews annually.
Add a donation for Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!