The Little Mermaid Scholarship Registration

Ariel, a spirited and adventurous young mermaid, longs to leave her magical home under the sea and be part of the world above the surface. To do so, she must defy her powerful father King Triton and bargain with the evil sea witch, Ursula. Ariel's family and friends above and below the shore must come together to defeat Ursula and restore order to the kingdom. Featuring Academy Award-winning music and an ensemble of exciting characters for teen performers, The Little Mermaid promises students a deep dive into every aspect of putting on a musical!

Camp runs weekdays June 3rd-June 14th from 9 AM-3 PM, and is open to students ages 10-18.





Registration Includes:

- Camp T-Shirt

- Daily Snack

- Script (to be returned at the end of camp)

- Costume (to be returned at the end of camp)





Learn more about Stagebugz's summer offerings HERE.





**Food Allergies/Sensitivities: We want to work with you to determine the best plan for your child's snacking needs. Please email [email protected] for accomodations after registering.





Payment Information:

Scholarship registration is by invitation only to support young performers awarded a leadership scholarship by our grant committee. A $100 non-refundable insurance fee is due at the time of registration. Remaining tuition costs will be waived.







