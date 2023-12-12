New Jersey Chapter of Association of Black Psychologists

New Jersey Chapter of Association of Black Psychologists

NJABPsi Membership Dues

Professional Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: January 1

5+ years post graduation of doctoral or masters degree in psychology (e.g., EDD, PsyD, PhD, MA, MS, EdS), voting privileges

Early Career Membership
$75

Renews yearly on: January 1

1-5 years post graduation of doctoral or masters degree in psychology (e.g., EDD, PsyD, PhD, MA, MS, EdS), voting privileges

Retired Professional Membership
$75

Renews yearly on: January 1

For retired professional members, voting privileges

Associate Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

Individuals who hold a Bachelor’s degree in psychology, and for those that hold a Bachelors, Masters or Doctoral degree in one of the other Behavioral Sciences (i.e., Social work, Marriage and Family Therapy, etc. $50.00 annually (No voting rights)

Affliate Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

Individuals who are not eligible for other membership categories, but are committed to NJABPsi‘s goals and objectives (e.g., Lawyers, Journalists, Scientists). (no voting privileges)

Student membership
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

Actively in an undergraduate or graduate program

