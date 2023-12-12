NJABPsi Membership Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
5+ years post graduation of doctoral or masters degree in psychology (e.g., EDD, PsyD, PhD, MA, MS, EdS), voting privileges
Renews yearly on: January 1
1-5 years post graduation of doctoral or masters degree in psychology (e.g., EDD, PsyD, PhD, MA, MS, EdS), voting privileges
Renews yearly on: January 1
For retired professional members, voting privileges
Renews yearly on: January 1
Individuals who hold a Bachelor’s degree in psychology, and for those that hold a Bachelors, Masters or Doctoral degree in one of the other Behavioral Sciences (i.e., Social work, Marriage and Family Therapy, etc. $50.00 annually (No voting rights)
Renews yearly on: January 1
Individuals who are not eligible for other membership categories, but are committed to NJABPsi‘s goals and objectives (e.g., Lawyers, Journalists, Scientists). (no voting privileges)
Renews yearly on: January 1
Actively in an undergraduate or graduate program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!