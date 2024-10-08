Groundwork Southcoast Inc.

Groundwork Southcoast Inc.

Harvest Bash 2024: Sponsorship

90 Hatch St

New Bedford, MA 02745

Harvest Hero Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
- Listed in writing as the presenting sponsor in all Harvest Bash communications and promotional materials (“Harvest Bash 2024, presented by…”) - Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured most prominently in all Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, save the date, invitations, event signage) - 2 dedicated social media posts featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship (1 pre-event and 1 post) - Large, most prominent full-color logo feature in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow - Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash by Green Team youth - Opportunity to showcase your/your organization’s banner or other marketing materials at Harvest Bash - Opportunity for you/a representative from your organization to speak at Harvest Bash - 15 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 10 tickets to community members - 15 complimentary drink tickets and 30 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash - Opportunity for you/your organization to participate in a Green Team-led tour of GWSC’s Riverside Park Community Garden & Urban Farm, and tour our other Riverside Park environmental resilience projects (mutually-agreed upon date TBD) - Opportunity for a tour of GWSC’s administrative office and indoor community growing space day-of Harvest Bash
Green Guardian Investor
$10,000
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, save the date, invitations, event program, event signage) - 1 dedicated social media post featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship. Logo (or name) featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow - Dedicated verbal recognition at Harvest Bash - 15 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 15 tickets to community members - 15 complimentary drink tickets and 30 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash - Opportunity for you/your organization to participate in a Green Team-led tour of GWSC’s Riverside Park Community Garden and Urban Farm, and tour our other Riverside Park environmental resilience projects (mutually-agreed upon date TBD)
Steward Investor
$5,000
- Your organization’s logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage) - 1 dedicated social media post featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship - Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow - Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash - 10 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 10 tickets to community members - 10 complimentary drink tickets and 20 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
Pollinator Investor
$2,500
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage) - Inclusion in 1 social media post highlighting event sponsors - Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow - Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash - 7 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 7 tickets to community members - 7 complimentary drink tickets and 14 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
Wildflower Investor
$1,000
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage) - Inclusion in 1 social media post highlighting event sponsors - Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow - Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash - 5 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 5 tickets to community members - 5 complimentary drink tickets and 10 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
Ally Investor
$500
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage) - Inclusion in 1 social media post highlighting event sponsors - Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow - Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash - 2 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 2 tickets to community members - 2 complimentary drink tickets and 4 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
*Sponsor a community member’s attendance*
$75
*May be purchased singularly or in addition to other sponsorship packages* - Included in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow as having sponsored a community member’s attendance - 1 Harvest Bash ticket donated to a community member, free of cost to them (valued at $50)
