Harvest Bash 2024: Sponsorship

- Listed in writing as the presenting sponsor in all Harvest Bash communications and promotional materials (“Harvest Bash 2024, presented by…”)
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured most prominently in all Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, save the date, invitations, event signage)
- 2 dedicated social media posts featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship (1 pre-event and 1 post)
- Large, most prominent full-color logo feature in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash by Green Team youth
- Opportunity to showcase your/your organization’s banner or other marketing materials at Harvest Bash
- Opportunity for you/a representative from your organization to speak at Harvest Bash
- 15 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 10 tickets to community members
- 15 complimentary drink tickets and 30 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
- Opportunity for you/your organization to participate in a Green Team-led tour of GWSC’s Riverside Park Community Garden & Urban Farm, and tour our other Riverside Park environmental resilience projects (mutually-agreed upon date TBD)
- Opportunity for a tour of GWSC’s administrative office and indoor community growing space day-of Harvest Bash
- Listed in writing as the presenting sponsor in all Harvest Bash communications and promotional materials (“Harvest Bash 2024, presented by…”)
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured most prominently in all Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, save the date, invitations, event signage)
- 2 dedicated social media posts featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship (1 pre-event and 1 post)
- Large, most prominent full-color logo feature in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash by Green Team youth
- Opportunity to showcase your/your organization’s banner or other marketing materials at Harvest Bash
- Opportunity for you/a representative from your organization to speak at Harvest Bash
- 15 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 10 tickets to community members
- 15 complimentary drink tickets and 30 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
- Opportunity for you/your organization to participate in a Green Team-led tour of GWSC’s Riverside Park Community Garden & Urban Farm, and tour our other Riverside Park environmental resilience projects (mutually-agreed upon date TBD)
- Opportunity for a tour of GWSC’s administrative office and indoor community growing space day-of Harvest Bash
Green Guardian Investor
$10,000
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, save the date, invitations, event program, event signage)
- 1 dedicated social media post featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship. Logo (or name) featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Dedicated verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 15 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 15 tickets to community members
- 15 complimentary drink tickets and 30 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
- Opportunity for you/your organization to participate in a Green Team-led tour of GWSC’s Riverside Park Community Garden and Urban Farm, and tour our other Riverside Park environmental resilience projects (mutually-agreed upon date TBD)
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, save the date, invitations, event program, event signage)
- 1 dedicated social media post featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship. Logo (or name) featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Dedicated verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 15 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 15 tickets to community members
- 15 complimentary drink tickets and 30 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
- Opportunity for you/your organization to participate in a Green Team-led tour of GWSC’s Riverside Park Community Garden and Urban Farm, and tour our other Riverside Park environmental resilience projects (mutually-agreed upon date TBD)
Steward Investor
$5,000
- Your organization’s logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage)
- 1 dedicated social media post featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship
- Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 10 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 10 tickets to community members
- 10 complimentary drink tickets and 20 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
- Your organization’s logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage)
- 1 dedicated social media post featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship
- Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 10 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 10 tickets to community members
- 10 complimentary drink tickets and 20 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
Pollinator Investor
$2,500
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage)
- Inclusion in 1 social media post highlighting event sponsors
- Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 7 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 7 tickets to community members
- 7 complimentary drink tickets and 14 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage)
- Inclusion in 1 social media post highlighting event sponsors
- Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 7 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 7 tickets to community members
- 7 complimentary drink tickets and 14 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
Wildflower Investor
$1,000
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage)
- Inclusion in 1 social media post highlighting event sponsors
- Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 5 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 5 tickets to community members
- 5 complimentary drink tickets and 10 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage)
- Inclusion in 1 social media post highlighting event sponsors
- Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 5 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 5 tickets to community members
- 5 complimentary drink tickets and 10 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
Ally Investor
$500
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage)
- Inclusion in 1 social media post highlighting event sponsors
- Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 2 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 2 tickets to community members
- 2 complimentary drink tickets and 4 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
- Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured in Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, event program, event signage)
- Inclusion in 1 social media post highlighting event sponsors
- Logo/name featured in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash
- 2 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 2 tickets to community members
- 2 complimentary drink tickets and 4 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash
*Sponsor a community member’s attendance*
$75
*May be purchased singularly or in addition to other sponsorship packages*
- Included in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow as having sponsored a community member’s attendance
- 1 Harvest Bash ticket donated to a community member, free of cost to them (valued at $50)
*May be purchased singularly or in addition to other sponsorship packages*
- Included in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow as having sponsored a community member’s attendance
- 1 Harvest Bash ticket donated to a community member, free of cost to them (valued at $50)
Add a donation for Groundwork Southcoast Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!