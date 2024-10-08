Harvest Bash 2024: Sponsorship

- Listed in writing as the presenting sponsor in all Harvest Bash communications and promotional materials (“Harvest Bash 2024, presented by…”) - Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured most prominently in all Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, save the date, invitations, event signage) - 2 dedicated social media posts featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship (1 pre-event and 1 post) - Large, most prominent full-color logo feature in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow - Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash by Green Team youth - Opportunity to showcase your/your organization’s banner or other marketing materials at Harvest Bash - Opportunity for you/a representative from your organization to speak at Harvest Bash - 15 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 10 tickets to community members - 15 complimentary drink tickets and 30 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash - Opportunity for you/your organization to participate in a Green Team-led tour of GWSC’s Riverside Park Community Garden & Urban Farm, and tour our other Riverside Park environmental resilience projects (mutually-agreed upon date TBD) - Opportunity for a tour of GWSC’s administrative office and indoor community growing space day-of Harvest Bash

- Listed in writing as the presenting sponsor in all Harvest Bash communications and promotional materials (“Harvest Bash 2024, presented by…”) - Your organization’s full-color logo or your name featured most prominently in all Harvest Bash graphics and promotional materials (social media, website, e-newsletter, press release, save the date, invitations, event signage) - 2 dedicated social media posts featuring your/your organization’s sponsorship (1 pre-event and 1 post) - Large, most prominent full-color logo feature in the on-site sponsor poster, printed event program, and in event slideshow - Verbal recognition at Harvest Bash by Green Team youth - Opportunity to showcase your/your organization’s banner or other marketing materials at Harvest Bash - Opportunity for you/a representative from your organization to speak at Harvest Bash - 15 complimentary tickets to attend Harvest Bash (valued at $50 each) /opportunity to donate up to 10 tickets to community members - 15 complimentary drink tickets and 30 raffle tickets at Harvest Bash - Opportunity for you/your organization to participate in a Green Team-led tour of GWSC’s Riverside Park Community Garden & Urban Farm, and tour our other Riverside Park environmental resilience projects (mutually-agreed upon date TBD) - Opportunity for a tour of GWSC’s administrative office and indoor community growing space day-of Harvest Bash

More details...