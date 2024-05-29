Canton-Madison MVSU Dues

2024 Dues Appeal

Dear Canton-Madison,





Our shared journey at MVSU has endowed us with a rich legacy of excellence. Now, we have a chance to rekindle that spirit and make a profound impact on the next generation of leaders.





The Canton-Madison Alumni Chapter invites you to connect or reconnect with MVSU by supporting our vital scholarship initiative. This initiative aims to assist deserving students, made possible by the generosity of alumni like you. We kindly request your annual contribution of $200 ($100 for local dues & $100 for national dues) to fund these scholarships.





Know that your contribution is more than financial aid; it's a lifeline of hope for students who dream of walking our halls but face financial barriers. Together, we can unlock opportunities for them, so that they can experience MVSU's tradition of excellence.





Please send your contribution by May 29, 2024, in one of the listed ways:

Check: Payable to the Canton-Madison County Alumni Chapter, POB 355 Madison MS 39130

CashApp: $CantonAlumniMVSU1950

PayPal: [email protected] Activating or re-activating your membership and supporting this cause not only aids a student's future but also reinvigorates the MVSU spirit within our community. Let's demonstrate the strength and generosity of our alumni network.



We understand that every situation is unique, but each contribution, regardless of size, has a meaningful impact. If you have any questions or need further information, please don't hesitate to reach out.



Thank you for considering this vital opportunity to make a difference. Together, we can ensure the enduring legacy of MVSU for generations to come.



Thank you,

Sincerely,

Jacqueline V. Carson

Canton-Madison Alumni Chapter of MVSU