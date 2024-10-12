Join Us for a Magical Day and Evening of Peace, Love, and Mahjong — All for a Great Cause!

Supports Free Arts Education for 50 Students • Reserved table with you and three players of your choice for one Open Play session: morning, afternoon, or evening, special gift for each player, all day and evening access to Amelia's Social Lounge & Popup Shopping, special gift for each player. Set Provided.
Individual All-Sessions Pass (Open Play)
$250
Supports Free Arts Education for 25 Students • Includes one ticket to all three Open Play sessions, lunch, happy hour, all day and evening access to Amelia's Social Lounge & Popup Shopping. Set Provided.
Individual Ticket to Session 1, 2, or 3 (Open Play)
$95
Supports Free Arts Education for 10 Students • Includes ticket to one Open Play session: morning, afternoon, or evening, and all day and evening access to Amelia's Social Lounge & Popup Shopping. Set Provided.
Beginner Lesson at Session 1, 2 or 3
$125
Supports Free Arts Education for 15 Students • Ticket includes a Mahjong 101 beginner lesson at one session: morning, afternoon, or evening, and evening access to Amelia's Social Lounge & Popup Shopping. Set Provided.
Taste & Mingle Non-Playing Day Pass
$50
Supports Free Arts Education for 5 Students • Not playing? You can still join in on the fun with all day and evening access to Amelia's Social Lounge & Popup Shopping. You do not need to purchase this ticket if you have a table or individual ticket.
1 Raffle Ticket
$50
Supports Free Arts Education for 5 Students
Raffle Ticket Bundle - 3 Tickets
$100
Supports Free Arts Education for 10 Students
Valet Sponsor
$500
Supports Free Arts Education for 50 Students
Bites & Delights Sponsor
$500
Supports Free Arts Education for 50 Students
Add a donation for Majestic Empire Foundation
$
