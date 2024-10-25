Destin City Lifestyle's Silent Auction

Alexander Rea is a talented, self-taught photographer based in Northwest Florida, known for his work at major events like New York Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week. His photography has been featured in Glamour Bulgaria, reflecting his dedication and versatility. He captures special moments across a range of styles, from family beach photos and engagements to maternity sessions and unconventional projects like cosplay and circus arts. Always eager to travel for shoots, Alexander is committed to delivering exceptional results. Reach out via email or social media to discuss your photographic needs!
Men's Profile Feature Voucher
$550
Starting bid
Deadline: February 20, 2025 Release: Mid-May, with a cover celebration on June 5 (location TBD). Showcase your success with a full-page feature and a ¼ ad slot for just $550! Submit your ad, a captivating vertical photo, and a 150-200 word background by the deadline. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your brand and inspire others in the community! CONTACT INFO: [email protected] 850-376-7507
Office Space at Beachworx Voucher, Valued at $2500
$1,500
Starting bid
$2,500 Credit towards Beachworx Destin Services Access to flexible workspace in a professional office environment Meeting Room Reservations Digital Advertising Business Address & Mail Management Services Terms & Conditions: Not available to Beachworx Destin members with active monthly memberships as of [enter date of event]. Full credit must be redeemed by 12/31/2025. Redeemable only at Beachworx Destin. All reservations subject to availability & must be reserved using our online system. Contact [email protected] to redeem or inquire.
Parma 64" Blue Glass Floor Lamp,Valued at 429.9
$150
Starting bid
Details: This beautiful 64" glass floor lamp is inspired by nature. The delicate glass petals highlight the centerpiece of the lamp, making it a stunning addition to any living space. Showcase it as an art piece or luminary in your home. It features a gorgeous chrome base with a striking blue glass top, combining elegance and functionality beautifully chrome base with blue glass top. $429.95 Product Features: On/Off Foot Pedal: Conveniently control the lamp with ease. Blue Colored Glass: A striking design element that enhances any decor. Base Dimensions: 10"D x 1"H for a sturdy foundation. Chrome Base: Sleek and modern, adding a touch of elegance. Easy Assembly: Quick @d hassle-free setup. Bulb Requirement: Requires 3 E14 (5W) bulbs for optimal illumination.
Passport to Europe ,Valued at $4650
$4,550
Starting bid
Pick ONE city from these five fantastic locations and enjoy a 5-night stay in a 4-star hotel right in the heart of the city. Paris ,Rome,Madrid ,Vienna. 5-night stay at a 4-star hotel in the city center Daily breakfast Dinner cruise on the Seine River Skip-the-line tickets for the Louvre Museum Winspire booking & concierge service If you’ve been dreaming of traveling to Europe, here is your chance! Pick ONE city from these five fantastic locations and enjoy a 5-night stay in a 4-star hotel right in the heart of the city. You will also enjoy two amazing activities during your stay so you may discover the unique atmosphere of each destination. Paris, France In northern France, situated along the Seine River, the capital city of Paris is considered one of the most beautiful and romantic cities in the world. Brimming with history, the monument-lined boulevards of the city will captivate you. Immerse yourself in the city’s stunning architecture, captivating art, and delectable cuisine. Enjoy gourmet meals and fine wines at local bistros.
Fiji Paradise in a 2-bedroom, the 2-bathroom,Valued at $7895
$7,895
Starting bid
This Experience for 4 Includes: 7-night stay for up to 4 people in a 2-bedroom, the 2-bathroom oceanfront villa at The Beach Villas, a private community Breakfast on day of arrival Villa features a private plunge pool, courtyard garden, and outdoor dining area Privileged access to The Nanuku Resort, one of Fiji’s most celebrated boutique hotels Private round-trip ground transfers from Nadi Airport Winspire booking & concierge service.
Canadian Culinary Celebration Wine Pairing Dinner, Afternoon
$3,350
Starting bid
This Experience Includes: Dinner with wine pairings at Beckta Dining & Wine Bar Afternoon Tea for 2 at Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Ottawa 3-night stay in a traditional Fairmont room at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Ottawa Daily breakfast for 2 Winspire booking & concierge service.
Tennessee Whiskey Adventure,Valued at $2100
$2,100
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes: Jack Daniel’s Tour and Tasting, Lynchburg Tennessee 3-night stay in a superior guest room at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel Winspire booking & concierge service.
Disney Gift Card ($500) Redeemable for Admission, 4‐Night St
$3,230
Starting bid
Walt Disney World Resort Enjoy $500 in Disney Gift Cards valid towards admission tickets and purchases within the park. Walt Disney World is a nearly 40-square-mile self-contained city and the world’s biggest amusement park. There are four main parks, each with their own themed areas. Magic Kingdom, the “most magical place on earth," is home to the soaring castle and all the nostalgic classics. Epcot is two parks in one, with technology and future-focused attractions. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is fully movie-centric, and the place for all things "Star Wars," while Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a combination animal reserve and international experience. Walt Disney World Resort Enjoy $500 in Disney Gift Cards valid towards admission tickets and purchases within the park. May be used at select participating locations at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Store in the US and DisneyShopping.com. At the Disney World Resort, the Disney Gift Card can be redeemed at select merchandise, food, ticketing, and Guest Service locations, select third party lessees and Downtown Disney District Operating Participant locations. The Disney Gift Card is only redeemable at Disney owned and operated hotels. This does not include the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort. Use the Disney Gift Card for reservations or aboard Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Gift Card is not accepted at McDonald’s, Jellyrolls, Rainforest Cafe, and the Richard Petty Driving Experience, and is not accepted or valid for use for payment of a Walt Disney World resort room night or reservation. The Disney Gift Card is not redeemable for cash. Partial balances cannot be exchanged for cash. May be used at select participating locations at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Store in the US and DisneyShopping.com. At the Disney World Resort, the Disney Gift Card can be redeemed at select merchandise, food, ticketing, and Guest Service locations, select third party lessees and Downtown Disney District Operating Participant locations. The Disney Gift Card is only redeemable at Disney owned and operated hotels. This does not include the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort. Use the Disney Gift Card for reservations or aboard Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Gift Card is not accepted at McDonald’s, Jellyrolls, Rainforest Cafe, and the Richard Petty Driving Experience, and is not accepted or valid for use for payment of a Walt Disney World resort room night or reservation. The Disney Gift Card is not redeemable for cash. Partial balances cannot be exchanged for cash.
Northern Lights, Blue Lagoon, and Golden Circle Tours, 5‐Nig
$5,230
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes: Northern Lights & Star Gazing Blue Lagoon with Mud Mask Golden Circle Tour 5-night stay in a 4-star hotel in Reykjavik Winspire booking & concierge service It’s the power of Icelandic nature to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. A dip in a pool becomes a soak in a geothermal lagoon; a casual stroll can transform into a trek across a glittering glacier; and a quiet night may mean front-row seats to the Aurora Borealis curtains of light, or the soft, pinkish hue of the midnight sun. No place on Earth seems so alien, but perhaps no place is as pure a showcase for our planet’s most raw and active geological features as Iceland. It’s indescribably beautiful.
Hollywood Date Night Rossoblu 4‐Course Italian Dinner for 2
$2,000
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes: Chef’s 4-course dinner with wine pairings Amaro tasting 2-night stay in a standard guest room at the Loews Hollywood Hotel Winspire booking & concierge service.
Sipping Napa Valley at Home The Setting Wine,Private Virtual
$1,850
Starting bid
This Experience Includes: 1 Bottle for the tasting of Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 1 Bottle for the tasting of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 1 Bottle for the tasting of Sonoma Valley Sauvignon Blanc One hour private virtual tasting with a Setting Wines professional One Year Silver Membership into The Setting Society which includes: 3 Bottles of single-vineyard Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 3 Bottles of single-vineyard Napa Valley (Oakville) Cabernet Sauvignon 3 Bottles of Sonoma Valley Sauvignon Blanc Winspire booking & concierge service.
Amazing Amalfi Private Sunset Boat Tour, Visit to a Lemon Fa
$7,345
Starting bid
This Experience for 4 Includes: 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment Visit a lemon farmhouse Private sunset boat tour Winspire booking & concierge service The Amalfi Coast is an idyllic 30-mile stretch of coastal dreaminess on the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula that’s prized for its dramatic landscape, delicious cuisine, vineyards, lemon groves, cerulean waters, and colorful fishing villages — each seemingly more lovely than the last. Private Accommodations Enjoy a 5-night stay in a charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Amalfi apartment. The apartment has recently been renovated following the classic, local style and has all the modern comforts you need. This private residence features two bedrooms with double beds, two bathrooms, a cozy living room, and a spacious, fully equipped kitchen. The apartment also has a beautiful panoramic terrace where you will enjoy wonderful views of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. The apartment has both Wi-Fi and air conditioning. Additional Information: Climbing a staircase is required to access the apartment. The building does not have an elevator.
Lake Tahoe Weekend Getaway 3‐Night Stay for 2 at Hyatt Regen
$4,635
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes: 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, Incline Village Winspire booking & concierge service. Welcome to the alpine paradise of Tahoe, a winter wonderland November through April then gorgeous mountain spring, summer, and fall after that, with an average 300 days of sunshine each and every year. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino (Incline Village) Enjoy a 3-night stay in a standard guest room with views of the beautiful grounds and a true mountain getaway experience. Dive into the heated outdoor pool or soak in one of the jetted whirlpools. Open year-round, the pool’s unique design allows guests to enter the water from inside the resort, ideal for snowy days. When the weather warms up, guests can also lounge around the pool area among tall pine trees and the resort’s stunning natural landscape. Enhance your stay and keep active with the 24-hour, state-of-the-art StayFit fitness center with technologically advanced fitness equipment. Enjoy award-winning cuisine from any of the seven dining outlets found at the waterfront resort and test your luck at the famous Grand Lodge Casino. The resort offers plenty of outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy. Guests can rent paddleboards, kayaks, or Jet Skis right from the private pier. NOTE: The Hyatt is located approximately 45 minutes (34 miles) from the Reno/Tahoe International Airport.
Mykonos Escape 5‐Night Stay for 4 in a Private Villa, Sunset
$9,197
Starting bid
This Experience for 4 Includes: 5-night stay in a private villa on Mykonos Island (Greece) Private sunset sailing excursion Wine tasting and lunch on an organic farm Winspire booking & concierge service Mykonos, located in the center of the Cyclades islands, has one of the most cosmopolitan and energetic atmospheres of Greece. This splendid island is known for its exceptional nightlife, fabulous beaches, and luxurious atmosphere. You’ll find the perfect mix of history and luxury wrapped in a festive, yet relaxing, environment, for the ultimate escape. Private Villa for 4 Enjoy a 5-night stay in a private villa with two bedrooms (1 double, 2 twin beds) and two baths on Mykonos Island for four guests. The private infinity pool has sunbeds and the terrace offers spectacular views. The villa is equipped with all of the modern conveniences and will be the ideal spot to relax after a full day exploring the island. Includes daily maid service.
Tuscany Culinary Escape 7‐Night Stay for 2: Rome 2‐Nights, R
$4,450
Starting bid
Tuscany Culinary Escape 7‐Night Stay for 2: Rome 2‐Nights, Renaissance Tuscany 5‐Nights, Winery and Olive Oil Tour & Tasting This Experience for 2 Includes: 2-night stay in a superior room at the Hotel Ponte Sisto, Rome 5-night stay in a deluxe room at the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa (Barga, Lucca) Daily breakfast Lunch, wine cellar and olive oil mill tour and tasting at Fattoria Colleverde (Lucca) Winspire booking & concierge service
Super Bowl Upper‐Level End Zone Tickets to the 2025 Super Bo
$24,000
Starting bid
This Experience Includes: 2 Upper-Level End Zone Tickets to the 2025 Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome 3-Night Stay in Standard Hotel Accommodations in New Orleans Winspire Booking & Concierge service The championship game of the National Football League is the biggest entertainment event each year and Super Bowl Sunday is considered an unofficial holiday in the United States. Throughout the weekend, there are pre-game activities, concerts, and celebrity events that are geared toward entertaining the select few who are lucky enough to hold a ticket to the main event. Feel the excitement and intrigue around the biggest event in American sports, Super Bowl LIX! 2025 Super Bowl Enjoy two upper-level end zone tickets at Caesars Superdome, in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Date subject to change. Seat locations can be upgraded for an additional fee.
This Experience for 2 Includes: 3 nights in a 4-star hotel in Venice city center 1-hour private romantic gondola ride 2 nights in a 4-star hotel in Verona city center 2.5-hour private Romeo and Juliet walking city tour Daily Breakfast Winspire booking & concierge service Embark on a journey through time and romance as we explore the enchanting canals of Venice and the timeless streets of Verona. Get ready for a captivating adventure filled with stunning architecture, delectable cuisine, and the echoes of Shakespearean love stories. Uncover the magic of these two iconic Italian cities. Venice Venice, the “City of Canals,” enchants visitors with its labyrinthine waterways, exquisite architecture, and rich cultural heritage. During your stay you’ll embark on a 1-hour private romantic gondola ride. Set across 118 small islands connected by charming bridges, Venice is a masterpiece of Gothic, Renaissance, and Byzantine architecture. Its iconic landmarks, including St. Mark’s Basilica and the Doge’s Palace, adorn the bustling St. Mark’s Square, while gondolas gracefully navigate the romantic canals. The city’s vibrant art scene, celebrated Carnival, and delectable Venetian cuisine add to its allure, creating a unique blend of history, romance, and sophistication. With its timeless charm and captivating ambiance, Venice beckons travelers to explore its winding streets and discover the magic of this incomparable destination. Enjoy a 3-night stay in a 4-star hotel in the city center with breakfast daily.
Ferrari Fantasy Ferrari Test Drive & Museum Visit, Balsamic
$3,400
Starting bid
Ferrari Fantasy Ferrari Test Drive & Museum Visit, Balsamic Cellar Visit, Lunch, 3‐Night Stay for 2 in Modena (Italy) This Experience for 2 Includes: 3-night stay in 4-star hotel in the historic Modena city center (Italy) Ferrari test drive Ferrari Museum visit Balsamic Cellar visit with lunch Winspire booking & concierge service Culinary enthusiasts are drawn to Modena for its exceptional food culture. It’s renowned for producing some of Italy’s finest balsamic vinegar, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and traditional balsamic vinegar. The local cuisine is a blend of rich flavors, and you can savor delicious dishes like tortellini, tagliatelle with ragù (Bolognese sauce), and various cured meats. Modena Experience Experience heart-pumping excitement on this three-day adventure to Modena, Italy, and all things Ferrari. Zip along the Italian countryside and navigate mountain roads as you drive the official Ferrari Test Drive route, then spend an afternoon exploring the Ferrari Museum and Factory in Maranello. Spend a half-day learning about one of the region’s most famous food products: balsamic vinegar. Enjoy a light lunch and sample vinegar and cheese pairings washed down with a delightful Lambrusco wine. Unwind after each exciting experience at your 4-Star Old Town Modena hotel.
Taste of Tuscany
$9,470
Starting bid
This Experience for 4 Includes: 7-night stay in a private villa for up to 4 people in Tuscany (Cortona, Italy) Private cooking class and dinner Tour and tasting at 2 wineries Private driver Daily chef-prepared breakfast Daily maid service Winspire booking & concierge service 7‐Night Stay for 4 in Cortona Countryside Villa, Cooking Class, Wine Tour, Private Driver
Freeport FLEX Gym membership valued at $400 for 12 months
$250
Starting bid
Freeport FLEX Gym membership valued at $400 for 12 months Flex Fitness provides an inviting, clean and comfortable gym that your entire family can enjoy and feel right at home and offers certified personal trainers!
Bachelorette Experience with 654Limo Chauffeured Services
$580
Starting bid
Pick ONE or More Package, from the selection and Enjoy the Ride with 654Limo Chauffeured Services. Wedding Package - $200 Make your grand entrance with luxury transportation, including Just Married signage, a red carpet, and champagne for a memorable wedding experience. Pamper Package - $100 Treat yourself or a loved one to a luxurious ride to a spa or salon, complete with champagne and chocolates for a relaxing experience. Birthday Packages - Starting at $100 Celebrate with friends! Adults enjoy champagne and party favors for outings; kids get sparkling juice and fun party themes in a lively limo atmosphere. Bachelor/ette Package - $100 Kick off the celebration with unlimited stops, champagne, and party favors for an unforgettable night with friends, all in safe, reliable luxury. Shopping Package - $100 Experience a stylish shopping tour along the Emerald Coast with champagne and unlimited stops at premium outlets and boutique shops. Night Out/Bar & Club Package - $100 Enjoy the nightlife with complimentary champagne and unlimited stops, ensuring a luxurious and fun night out on the town. Date Night Package - $130 Plan the perfect evening with flowers, champagne, and a luxurious ride to restaurants or local attractions for a magical date night. Christmas Light Tour Package - $100 Take a festive ride to see holiday lights, complete with champagne and a tour map for a cozy celebration of the season. VIP Casino Package - $100 Enjoy a casino getaway with a complimentary champagne bottle for a fun and relaxing trip to Biloxi or a poker night cruise. Theater, Art, and Concert Package - $100 Explore the Emerald Coast’s cultural scene with a luxurious ride to events, complete with champagne for a memorable experience.
Products from ZO skin health
$250
Starting bid
$250 Gift Certificate +Products from ZO skin health Gift Certificate for ZO Skin Health ,Stimulator Peel at Re'Vi Medical Aesthetics & Wellness along with medical-grade skincare that will leave your skin glowing, healthy, and revitalised! Julia Drevinskas has been in the beauty industry for over 15 years and has an extensive background in makeup artistry and skin care health. Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Cosmetic injector, Founder and Owner of Re’vi Medical Aesthetics & Wellness .Over the decade, she was part of the faculty of the aesthetician licensing academy, educating students on skincare, makeup, and lash art. Value of $350
Vanity top with two cutouts and a 4-inch backsplash
$850
Starting bid
Vanity top with two cutouts and a 4-inch backsplash, valued $1100. Phoenix Surfaces LLC of Santa Rosa Beach, FL is a local countertop provider.They provide a wide array of natural stone slabs to choose from.They also offers professional installation services that will make the process even easier for you.
Gift Certificate Prime IV Membership
$150
Starting bid
A Prime IV Membership makes it easy to stay at optimal levels of hydration and nutrient input month after month.Gist Certificate Prime IV Membership ,valued at $290 Value What includes : ANY Drip of your choice 2 B-12 or Lipolean shot VIP Status & Massage Chair access Oxygen Treatment 15% OFF any additional drips and injections 50% discount on additional additives.
Women's Profile Feature Voucher
$550
Starting bid
Deadline: February 20, 2025 Release Date: Mid-April Cover Celebration: May 5 (Location TBD) Showcase your success with a full-page feature and a ¼ ad slot for just $550! To participate, please submit your ad, a captivating vertical photo, and a heartfelt background story (150-200 words) by the deadline. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your brand and inspire others in the community! Contact Information: Carmen Ionascu [email protected] 850-376-7507
Pet Model Feature Voucher
$450
Starting bid
Celebrate Your Furry Friend! Here’s your chance to highlight the special bond you share with your beloved pet. For just $550, you can secure a full-page feature that puts your furry companion in the spotlight! To participate, simply send us a captivating vertical photo along with a heartfelt background story (150-200 words) by the deadline. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to honor your cherished friend and share your story with a community of fellow pet lovers. Let’s create a memorable tribute to our furry family members!
Couplepreneurs Feature Voucher
$550
Starting bid
Couplepreneurs Feature: Celebrating Power Couples! We’re highlighting the inspiring journeys of couplepreneurs;dynamic duos who blend love and entrepreneurship! Share your experiences, insights, and strategies for thriving in both business and life together. Discover how you navigate challenges, celebrate successes, and support each other’s dreams. This feature highlights the strength of partnership and the unique stories that emerge when passion and collaboration intersect. Don’t miss this chance to inspire others with your remarkable journey, valued at $550! Contact info: [email protected]
