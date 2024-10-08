The Intersection of Technology and the Demand for Human Trafficking - Session 2
Virtual over Zoom
Reducing the Threat
Free
Leaders of the Invictus Project will explain how they are using technology to find and arrest online predators. Representatives from Street Grace will tell us how they are using AI to communicate with buyers and gather actionable evidence for law enforcement.
