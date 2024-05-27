ARF 2024 Summer Camps for K-12 Students

For students who require to attend summer school in order to complete earning their course credits, or who are required to attend summer in order to pass on to the following grade level, Angels Reach offers an intensive summer remediation school program in which specially trained instructors work with students directly to assist them in completing their online courses, or providing direct remediation in reading, writing, and mathematics. In order to motivate students to focus their greatest efforts on completing their coursework, Angels Reach Integrated Therapists will provide behavioral support and will establish criteria for which summer school students can earn participation within our digitally interactive rooms and playground, participate in group hands-on fitness, arts, and social activities, and join in weekly field trips. Students will not only advance academically, but also benefit from behavior coaching to develop greater focus, goal setting, and motivational skills for next year's school experience. Scheduling for Summer school is flexible and will be established with parents during a personal meeting with an administrator.

