ARF 2024 Summer Camps for K-12 Students

$25 non refundable deposit required.
Half days at $75
Full days at $150
All campers are required to purchase an official camp t-shirt to be used on all community based field trips. Order form will be provided to all campers after enrollment.
-Additional fees for morning or aftercare
-Additional fees for individualized behavior support from Angels Reach Foundation
-All placements are subject to administrative approval after full registration is received and reviewed to ensure appropriate support is provided to each child.
$25 non refundable deposit required.
Half days at $75
Full days at $150
All campers are required to purchase an official camp t-shirt to be used on all community based field trips. Order form will be provided to all campers after enrollment.
-Additional fees for morning or aftercare
-Additional fees for individualized behavior support from Angels Reach Foundation
-All placements are subject to administrative approval after full registration is received and reviewed to ensure appropriate support is provided to each child.
Elementary or Middle/High 2024 Summer Camp HALF Day WEEKLY
$75
This payment covers fees for ONE WEEK of HALF days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) just be paid separately before full registration is completed.
This payment covers fees for ONE WEEK of HALF days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) just be paid separately before full registration is completed.
Elementary or Middle/High Summer Camp FULL Day Weekly Fees
$150
This payment covers fees for ONE WEEK of FULL days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
This payment covers fees for ONE WEEK of FULL days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
Elementary or Middle/High Summer Camp HALF Day MONTHLY Fee
$300
This payment covers fees for 4 weeks of HALF days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
This payment covers fees for 4 weeks of HALF days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
Elementary or Middle/High Summer Camp FULL day MONTHLY fee
$600
This payment covers fees for 4 weeks of FULL days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
This payment covers fees for 4 weeks of FULL days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
Elementary or Middle/High Summer Camp HALF days, FULL SUMMER
$600
This payment covers fees for 8 weeks of HALF days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
This payment covers fees for 8 weeks of HALF days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
Elementary or Middle Summer Camp FULL day, FULL Summer
$1,200
This payment covers fees for 8 weeks of FULL days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
This payment covers fees for 8 weeks of FULL days summer camp activities AFTER CHILD/YOUTH HAS BEEN REGISTERED AND ENROLLED for the 2024 Angels Reach Summer Camp Programs.
Fees must be paid by the Friday BEFORE the camp week begins.
Additional Camp Registration fee of $25 (option listed above) must be paid separately before full registration is completed.
1 hour Individualized Tutoring
$25
Angels Reach specially trained staff are available to provide individualized tutoring, either one to one, or in two to one in order to also develop appropriate communication and mentorship experiences with both general education and special needs students. The summer cost is $25 per hour with an additional annual registration fee of $25 (use the same option as at the beginning of our tickets list above).
Tutoring schedules will be established with parents by speaking directly with one of our administrators, and can occur both during camp hours, or during morning/afternoon care with registration for services outside of camp hours.
Angels Reach specially trained staff are available to provide individualized tutoring, either one to one, or in two to one in order to also develop appropriate communication and mentorship experiences with both general education and special needs students. The summer cost is $25 per hour with an additional annual registration fee of $25 (use the same option as at the beginning of our tickets list above).
Tutoring schedules will be established with parents by speaking directly with one of our administrators, and can occur both during camp hours, or during morning/afternoon care with registration for services outside of camp hours.
Required Summer School with Camp Rewards WEEKLY fee
$150
For students who require to attend summer school in order to complete earning their course credits, or who are required to attend summer in order to pass on to the following grade level, Angels Reach offers an intensive summer remediation school program in which specially trained instructors work with students directly to assist them in completing their online courses, or providing direct remediation in reading, writing, and mathematics.
In order to motivate students to focus their greatest efforts on completing their coursework, Angels Reach Integrated Therapists will provide behavioral support and will establish criteria for which summer school students can earn participation within our digitally interactive rooms and playground, participate in group hands-on fitness, arts, and social activities, and join in weekly field trips.
Students will not only advance academically, but also benefit from behavior coaching to develop greater focus, goal setting, and motivational skills for next year's school experience.
Scheduling for Summer school is flexible and will be established with parents during a personal meeting with an administrator.
For students who require to attend summer school in order to complete earning their course credits, or who are required to attend summer in order to pass on to the following grade level, Angels Reach offers an intensive summer remediation school program in which specially trained instructors work with students directly to assist them in completing their online courses, or providing direct remediation in reading, writing, and mathematics.
In order to motivate students to focus their greatest efforts on completing their coursework, Angels Reach Integrated Therapists will provide behavioral support and will establish criteria for which summer school students can earn participation within our digitally interactive rooms and playground, participate in group hands-on fitness, arts, and social activities, and join in weekly field trips.
Students will not only advance academically, but also benefit from behavior coaching to develop greater focus, goal setting, and motivational skills for next year's school experience.
Scheduling for Summer school is flexible and will be established with parents during a personal meeting with an administrator.
Add a donation for Angels Reach Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!