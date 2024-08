Join us for an evening of bouldering at Rock Haven Climbing Gym!

Rock Haven is generously sponsoring this incredible opportunity to get together and do some rock climbing. No matter what your skill level, there is something for everyone here.

Free entry for climbing ages 3+

Free shoe rental included (Climbing shoes are required, no bare feet or tennis shoes)

T1D friendly snacks provided

Please watch the orientation video and sign the Rock Haven waiver for all attendees before showing up

Please read and sign the Type 1 Unbound event waiver and photo usage policy

Type 1 Unbound volunteers are unable to do blood sugar monitoring, management, or treatment at this event, so please accompany your children if they are not self-managing. We hope to be able to do drop-off events for all management levels in the future.