Calendar Advertisers

A business card size ad (3” x 1 3/4”) is $250. If you are changing your ad, please email a current, business card-sized graphic in color or black and white. Otherwise, we will use the same ad in this year’s calendar.
Full-month Ad
$750
Measurements are 9” x 1 3/4” or 6” x 1 3/4” depending on your graphic.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!