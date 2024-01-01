Lunch and Learn - Country Casual Teak   All About Teak Wood

When it comes to outdoor furniture, teak wood is often hailed as the best of the best. Learn all about this hard, tropical wood including its natural properties, benefits and how it came to be used in manufacturing. We’ll also take an extensive look at the Teak Silviculture including how teak is grown and harvested, along with the sustainability of the industry. Lastly, we will discuss what you need to know when selecting teak outdoor furnishings and how to care and maintain it. We will end by sharing some projects and why they used teak for their furnishings.

Learning Objectives

To be able to identify what makes teak one of the top hard woods

To become knowledgeable about the Teak Silviculture and the sustainability practices

To become an educated teak shopper and be able to identify quality

To understand how to care and maintain teak outdoor furniture

