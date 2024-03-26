Woofstock 2024 Sponsorship

•Sponsor name and logo will be featured as Top Dog sponsor in all printed materials.
•Sponsor will be recognized throughout the event as the Top Dog sponsor.
•HSPCA website and social media platforms will recognize the sponsor.
•Sponsor will receive VIP admission and promotional products for 10 people*
• Space at event will be made available
Golden Paw
$2,500
•Sponsor’s name and logo will be incorporated
on all printed event materials.
•HSPCA website and social media platforms will recognize the sponsor.
•VIP admission and promotional products for 6 people*
Woof Raiser
$1,000
•Sponsor will be listed in printed event materials.
•HSPCA website and social media platforms will recognize the sponsor.
•VIP admission and promotional products for four people.*
Tail Wagger
$500
•Sponsor will be listed as a sponsor in printed event materials
•Sponsor will be recognized on the HSPCA website and social media platforms.
•General admission for four people
New Collar
$250
•Sponsor will be recognized on HSPCA website and social platforms.
