Woofstock 2024 Sponsorship

•Sponsor name and logo will be featured as Top Dog sponsor in all printed materials. •Sponsor will be recognized throughout the event as the Top Dog sponsor. •HSPCA website and social media platforms will recognize the sponsor. •Sponsor will receive VIP admission and promotional products for 10 people* • Space at event will be made available

•Sponsor name and logo will be featured as Top Dog sponsor in all printed materials. •Sponsor will be recognized throughout the event as the Top Dog sponsor. •HSPCA website and social media platforms will recognize the sponsor. •Sponsor will receive VIP admission and promotional products for 10 people* • Space at event will be made available

More details...