Literature Shop

Known as the "Big Book," the basic text of Alcoholics Anonymous has helped millions of people recover from alcoholism since the first edition appeared in 1939. Chapters describing the A.A. recovery program — the original Twelve Steps — and the personal histories of A.A.'s co-founders remain unchanged since the original, while new stories have been added to the personal histories with each edition.
Fourth Edition (2001).
General Service Conference-approved.
[AA] Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions
$6
The “Twelve and Twelve” contains 12 essays by Bill W. that expand upon each of the Steps — the A.A. program of recovery — with helpful examples and personal insights, and another 12 that explain how the Traditions protect the unity of Alcoholics Anonymous. Originally published in Grapevine in 1952, Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions is used today by A.A. members and groups worldwide.
General Service Conference-approved.
[AA] Big Book, Large Softcover
$11
[AA] Big Book, Small Softcover
$6
Known as the "Big Book," the basic text of Alcoholics Anonymous has helped millions of people recover from alcoholism since the first edition appeared in 1939. Chapters describing the A.A. recovery program — the original Twelve Steps — and the personal histories of A.A.'s co-founders remain unchanged since the original, while new stories have been added to the personal histories with each edition.
Fourth Edition (2001). General Service Conference-approved.
[AA] Living Sober
$6
This practical booklet demonstrates through simple examples how A.A. members throughout the world live and stay away from that "first drink" one day at a time. Covers topics such as attending events where alcohol is served, relationships in sobriety and much more. General Service Conference-approved.
Softcover
[NA] Step Working Guides
$14
Narcotics Anonymous Step Working Guides are meant to be used by NA members at any stage of recovery, whether it's the first time through the steps, or whether they have been a guiding force for many years. This book is intentionally written to be relevant to newcomers and to help more experienced members develop a deeper understanding of the Twelve Steps.
[NA] Basic Text
$11
This book, written by addicts, for addicts, about addicts, sets forth the spiritual principles of Narcotics Anonymous that hundreds of thousands of addicts have used in recovery. Intended as a complete textbook for every addict seeking recovery, "Narcotics Anonymous" describes the N.A. program and how it works. It includes the "N.A. Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions", as well as many personal stories of men and women who have found freedom from addiction through Narcotics Anonymous., This new edition reflects the international diversity and strength of our NA Fellowship. It includes ten chapters on "Our Program" and a new section of recovery experience from NA members called "Our Members Share." It includes abstracts of each personal story.
