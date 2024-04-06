Literature Shop

This book, written by addicts, for addicts, about addicts, sets forth the spiritual principles of Narcotics Anonymous that hundreds of thousands of addicts have used in recovery. Intended as a complete textbook for every addict seeking recovery, "Narcotics Anonymous" describes the N.A. program and how it works. It includes the "N.A. Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions", as well as many personal stories of men and women who have found freedom from addiction through Narcotics Anonymous., This new edition reflects the international diversity and strength of our NA Fellowship. It includes ten chapters on "Our Program" and a new section of recovery experience from NA members called "Our Members Share." It includes abstracts of each personal story.

