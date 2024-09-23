Liberty Hill Livestock Association Inc

2025 Gala Live Auction

Item 2 The 12th Man Package
$1,100

Two premium Zone Club seats for Texas A&M vs Samford Bulldogs, November 22nd at 11:00am. Join the 12th Man with covered seating, heated lounge access, and premium parking directly next to Kyle Field for the ultimate Aggie experience.

Item 3 Ultimate Yeti Duo
$1,900

Two premium Yeti coolers with matching insulated cups plus curated liquor selection. Perfect for entertaining, tailgating, or outdoor adventures with legendary Yeti durability and ice-cold refreshments.

Item 4 Bergara Sierra .30-06
$2,100

Bergara Sierra bolt-action rifle in .30-06 Springfield with durable synthetic stock. Premium precision engineering delivers exceptional accuracy for hunting and long-range shooting enthusiasts.

Item 5 Coastal Getaway
$2,800

Four-night coastal retreat at Live Oak House in quiet Port O'Connor fishing town. Family-friendly home sleeps eight, two blocks from King Fisher Beach with shaded live oaks and upper deck offering stunning views.

Item 6 Sig Sauer P365
$1,700

Sig Sauer P365 X-Series 9mm pistol featuring 3.1-inch barrel and enhanced grip module. Premium concealed carry firearm with exceptional capacity, reliability, and accuracy in a compact black finish.

Item 7 Mexico Dreams
$2,000

Five-night luxury escape for two at Vidanta's Mayan Palace across Mexico's premier destinations. Choose from Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, or PGA-host Nuevo Vallarta with beaches, golf, and world-class amenities. Fair market value at $5,200.

Item 8 Christensen 7mm Hunting Rifle
$2,400

Christensen Arms EVOKE HUNTER chambered in the new Federal 7mm Backcountry. Its ergonomic stock is lightweight and balanced for all-day comfort, while the precision-machined receiver and stainless-steel barrel deliver guaranteed sub-MOA accuracy. The barrel is free-floating, hand-lapped, and threaded for brakes or suppressors—ready for any hunt.

Item 9 Double R Hat
$900

Premium Double R hat paired with Cavender's gift certificate for complete western style. Perfect for rodeos, ranch work, or everyday wear with authentic western appeal.

Item 10 Custom Diamond Studs
$2,200

Custom diamond stud earrings featuring 14k white gold bezel-set princess cut natural diamonds featuring .47ct each (.94ctw total). I/SI quality diamonds in secure bezel setting offer timeless elegance.

Reunion Ranch Brisket
$100

Take home a brisket of your very own to serve at your next event

Custom Gate
$2,100
Reverse Raffle Buy In 20
$800
Item 1 Marlin Level Action Rifle
$1,900

Gun plus $200 buy back

Buy back in at 50
$200
Buy Back Top 10
$5,000

80/20 Split with LHLA

Tabor
$4,400
