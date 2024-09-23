2025 Gala Live Auction

Offered by
Two premium Zone Club seats for Texas A&M vs Samford Bulldogs, November 22nd at 11:00am. Join the 12th Man with covered seating, heated lounge access, and premium parking directly next to Kyle Field for the ultimate Aggie experience.
Two premium Yeti coolers with matching insulated cups plus curated liquor selection. Perfect for entertaining, tailgating, or outdoor adventures with legendary Yeti durability and ice-cold refreshments.
Bergara Sierra bolt-action rifle in .30-06 Springfield with durable synthetic stock. Premium precision engineering delivers exceptional accuracy for hunting and long-range shooting enthusiasts.
Four-night coastal retreat at Live Oak House in quiet Port O'Connor fishing town. Family-friendly home sleeps eight, two blocks from King Fisher Beach with shaded live oaks and upper deck offering stunning views.
Sig Sauer P365 X-Series 9mm pistol featuring 3.1-inch barrel and enhanced grip module. Premium concealed carry firearm with exceptional capacity, reliability, and accuracy in a compact black finish.
Five-night luxury escape for two at Vidanta's Mayan Palace across Mexico's premier destinations. Choose from Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, or PGA-host Nuevo Vallarta with beaches, golf, and world-class amenities. Fair market value at $5,200.
Christensen Arms EVOKE HUNTER chambered in the new Federal 7mm Backcountry. Its ergonomic stock is lightweight and balanced for all-day comfort, while the precision-machined receiver and stainless-steel barrel deliver guaranteed sub-MOA accuracy. The barrel is free-floating, hand-lapped, and threaded for brakes or suppressors—ready for any hunt.
Premium Double R hat paired with Cavender's gift certificate for complete western style. Perfect for rodeos, ranch work, or everyday wear with authentic western appeal.
Custom diamond stud earrings featuring 14k white gold bezel-set princess cut natural diamonds featuring .47ct each (.94ctw total). I/SI quality diamonds in secure bezel setting offer timeless elegance.
Take home a brisket of your very own to serve at your next event
