Reign 2024 Black Tie Masquerade Gala

3620 Washington Ave

Houston, TX 77007

REIGN Gourmet Experience
$85
REIGN Gourmet Experience Includes: - General Admission (1) - Dinner (1)
Royal VIP
$115
Royal VIP Experience Includes: - Admission (1) - Dinner (1) - Complementary Cocktail (1) - Premium Parking (1 Vehicle) - Raffle Ticket (1)
Royal Court Sponsor
$400
Royal Court Experience Includes: - Admission (2) - Preferred Seating (2) - Dinner (2) - Premium Parking (1 Vehicle) - Complimentary Cocktail (1 per Guest) - Raffle Tickets (2) - Gift Bag (1) per Guest - Marketing Included (optional): Promotion on all social media platforms leading up to and during the event.
Noble Sponsor
$700
Noble Experience Includes: - Admission (4) - Preferred Table Seating (4) - Dinner (4) - Premium Parking (2 Vehicles) - Complimentary Cocktails (2) per Guest - Raffle Tickets (4) - Gift Bag (1) per Guest - Marketing Included (optional): Promotion on all social media platforms and email blasts
Le Grande Royale Sponsor
$1,000
Le Grande Royale Experience Includes: - Royal Court Table Seating - Admission (6) - Dinner (6) - Complimentary Cocktails (2) per Guest - Premium Parking (3 Vehicles) - Six Raffle Tickets - Gift Bag (1) per Guest - Marketing Included (optional): Promotion on all social media platforms and email blasts
