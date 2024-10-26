Reign 2024 Black Tie Masquerade Gala

Royal Court Experience Includes:
- Admission (2)
- Preferred Seating (2)
- Dinner (2)
- Premium Parking (1 Vehicle)
- Complimentary Cocktail (1 per Guest)
- Raffle Tickets (2)
- Gift Bag (1) per Guest
- Marketing Included (optional):
Promotion on all social media platforms leading up to and during the event.
Noble Sponsor
$700
Noble Experience Includes:
- Admission (4)
- Preferred Table Seating (4)
- Dinner (4)
- Premium Parking (2 Vehicles)
- Complimentary Cocktails (2) per Guest
- Raffle Tickets (4)
- Gift Bag (1) per Guest
- Marketing Included (optional):
Promotion on all social media platforms and email blasts
Le Grande Royale Sponsor
$1,000
Le Grande Royale Experience Includes:
- Royal Court Table Seating
- Admission (6)
- Dinner (6)
- Complimentary Cocktails (2) per Guest
- Premium Parking (3 Vehicles)
- Six Raffle Tickets
- Gift Bag (1) per Guest
- Marketing Included (optional):
Promotion on all social media platforms and email blasts
