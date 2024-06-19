Fajita's & Faith Silent Auction

Fully Immersive Children’s Fairytale Portrait Session and a
$100
Starting bid
Fairytale Photography Studio is Houston’s only fully immersive children’s portrait experience! Celebrate with your child today and step into our world of magic and wonder!
This donation item includes a children’s fantasy portrait session as well as a $500 credit to apply towards creating your custom artwork.
Terms:
Gift certificates may not be combined with any other offer or certificate. Certificates are non transferable and may not be given as gifts. They must be registered within 10 days of the event and sessions must be scheduled within 2 months of the event date. Other exclusions and limitations may apply.
Two certificates may not go to the same person/family.
Total Wine & More Private Wine Class for 20
$50
Starting bid
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests.
Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing.
One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.
Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600
Let's Roam Scanvenger Hunt Adventure
$20
Starting bid
Scavenger Hunt Adventure
Standard Roles Single Hunt Pass
10 Players ($288 Value)
How a scavenger hunt tour works
Our team of expert writers and on-the-ground adventurers found the must-sees and hidden secrets in cities worldwide. On your scavenger hunt, your team will walk around the city, making discoveries, earning points for every challenge you complete. You’ll learn about the city and each other on a one-of-a-kind adventure.
Vouchers may be redeemed anytime within 2 years from the purchase date. Tickets can be redeemed in any of our 3,500+ locations. Season pass tickets are active for 1 year after the redemption date.
Let's Roam Scanvenger Hunt Adventure
$15
Starting bid
Scavenger Hunt Adventure
Date Upgrade Single Hunt Pass
2 Players ($56 Value)
How a scavenger hunt tour works
Our team of expert writers and on-the-ground adventurers found the must-sees and hidden secrets in cities worldwide. On your scavenger hunt, your team will walk around the city, making discoveries, earning points for every challenge you complete. You’ll learn about the city and each other on a one-of-a-kind adventure.
Vouchers may be redeemed anytime within 2 years from the purchase date. Tickets can be redeemed in any of our 3,500+ locations. Season pass tickets are active for 1 year after the redemption date.
6 Guest Passes to the Houston Zoo
$20
Starting bid
Explore the wonders of wildlife with six complimentary guest passes to the Houston Zoo! These passes provide access to the zoo's incredible exhibits, educational programs, and unforgettable animal encounters. Whether you’re a family looking for a fun day out or an animal enthusiast eager to learn more about conservation efforts, these tickets offer a fantastic experience.
Validity: Passes are valid through June 2025.
Conditions: Non-refundable, not for resale.
Bid now for a chance to enjoy an amazing adventure at one of Houston’s top attractions while supporting a great cause! All proceeds from this auction benefit the Autism Meets Faith therapy grant program, providing essential services to children with autism.
Explore the wonders of wildlife with six complimentary guest passes to the Houston Zoo! These passes provide access to the zoo's incredible exhibits, educational programs, and unforgettable animal encounters. Whether you’re a family looking for a fun day out or an animal enthusiast eager to learn more about conservation efforts, these tickets offer a fantastic experience.
Validity: Passes are valid through June 2025.
Conditions: Non-refundable, not for resale.
Bid now for a chance to enjoy an amazing adventure at one of Houston’s top attractions while supporting a great cause! All proceeds from this auction benefit the Autism Meets Faith therapy grant program, providing essential services to children with autism.
Girls' Outdoor Adventure Set: Bike & Helmet
$50
Starting bid
Hit the trails riding on the Huffy Girls' 24 in Incline Mountain Bike. This mountain bike features a durable hard-tail MTB frame and dependable 18-speed twist shifting, a 3-piece steel crank, Kraton grips for optimal performance. The 24 inch x 1.95 inch knobby tires handle trails, woods and pavement with ease.
Eight Ball Dual Certified Park Skateboarding and Bike Helmet, Youth 8+
Boys' 16" Bike with Hot Wheels Light-Up Helmet & Safety Pads
$50
Starting bid
You'll be the coolest kid in town with the Ozone 500 Boys' 16 in Kick It Bike. The bright graphics and BMX handlebars are sure to inspire hours of adventure. This bike comes with both front and rear brakes plus training wheels and reflectors for added safety.
Features and Benefits
Age(s): 4-8 years
Built with a strong steel frame
Grippy BMX handlebars
16-inch x 1.2-inch tires with steel rims
Rear coaster and front hand brakes for safe stopping
Comfortable freestyle saddle
Training wheels help with balance
Includes reflectors
-Hot Wheels 3D Kids Light-Up LED Bike Helmet, Mohawk Helmet for Ages 5 to 8
The best protection for your kids!
Has Protective EPS foam inner with comfort pads
The added air vents help keep your head cool
Made with ultra-light in-mold PVC shell design.
This helmet is made for kids ages 5 to 8 years
Has a Cool and Fun flames!
-Roller Derby Protective Pack, Knee Pads, Wrist Guards, Elbow Pads.
Protective Tri-Pack set includes 1 pair wrist guards, 1 pair knee pads, and 1 pair elbow pads
Sizing fits most children ages 5-10 or 50lbs to 110lbs
Max-shock retention system with Impact resistant shields
Dual density foam w/form fitting EVA padding and cool mesh lining; Adjustable Hook-and-loop straps
Use for skating, skateboarding, riding scooters, biking, and other activities where protective gear is recommended
info:
Kendra Scott Abbie Rose Quartz Earrings
$20
Starting bid
An homage to Kendra Scott's iconic medallion – representing joy, optimism, possibility, and femininity – meet the Abbie Gold Tone Drop Earrings in Rose Quartz ($70 value).
Kendra Scott Abbie Rose Quartz Pendant
$20
Starting bid
An homage to our iconic medallion—representing joy, optimism, possibility, and femininity—meet the Abbie Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz featuring an elegant, elongated silhouette ($65 value).
12x16 custom art work "Flower Power"
$25
Starting bid
Vibrant custom artwork generously donated by the team at ACES ABA therapy.
https://www.acesaba.com
$100 giftcard to Hooray Playground
$40
Starting bid
More Than Just An Indoor Playground
Not just an indoor playground, but your ultimate destination for epic parties and purposeful play classes in Katy, TX. Join us for our psychologist developed, baby and toddler classes focused on social and emotional development of your baby and toddler, not to mention our community events, and unforgettable parties!
https://hoorayplayground.com
