DES PTO 2024 - 2025 Corporate Sponsorship

Bronze Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game Only
$150
Harlem Wizards Game Bronze Sponsor ● Recognition of your business as a sponsor on our PTO website, including your company logo, with an active link to the business website and inclusion in Gator Blast parent newsletter 1x year (Fall 2024) ● Company name (no logo) on Limited Edition event t-shirt ● One Limited Edition event t-shirt
Bronze Sponsor - Gator Gallop Only
$150
Gator Gallop Bronze Sponsor ● Recognition of your business as a sponsor on our PTO website, including your company logo, with an active link to the business website and inclusion in the Gator Blast parent newsletter 1x year (Spring 2025) ● Company name (no logo) on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant ● One complimentary t-shirt
Bronze Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop
$225
Harlem Wizards Game Bronze Sponsor ● Recognition of your business as a sponsor on our PTO website, including your company logo, with an active link to the business website and inclusion in Gator Blast parent newsletter 1x year (Fall 2024) ● Company name (no logo) on Limited Edition event t-shirt ● One Limited Edition event t-shirt Gator Gallop Bronze Sponsor ● Recognition of your business as a sponsor on our PTO website, including your company logo, with an active link to the business website and inclusion in the Gator Blast parent newsletter 1x year (Spring 2025) ● Company name (no logo) on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant ● One complimentary t-shirt
Silver Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game Only
$300
Harlem Wizards Game Silver Sponsor ● Bronze-level incentives ● Small-sized company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt ● Business featured in a social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 1x year (Fall 2024)
Silver Sponsor - Gator Gallop Only
$300
Gator Gallop Silver Sponsor ● Bronze-level incentives ● Business featured in a social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 1x year (Spring 2025) ● Small-sized company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant ● Signage at water stops or refreshment table
Silver Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop
$450
Harlem Wizards Game Silver Sponsor ● Bronze-level incentives ● Small-sized company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt ● Business featured in a social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 1x year (Fall 2024) Gator Gallop Silver Sponsor ● Bronze-level incentives ● Business featured in a social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 1x year (Spring 2025) ● Small-sized company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant ● Signage at water stops or refreshment table
Gold Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game Only
$500
Harlem Wizards Game Gold Sponsor ● Silver-level incentives ● A highlight and brief description of your business on the PTO website 1x year (Fall 2024) ● Medium-sized company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt ● Shout Out to business during event by the MC ● Two Complimentary General Admission tickets to the game
Gold Sponsor - Gator Gallop Only
$500
Gator Gallop Gold Sponsor ● Silver-level incentives ● A highlight and brief description of your business on the PTO website 1x year (Spring 2025) ● Medium-sized company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant ● Signage at the start line or finish line ● Two complimentary t-shirts
Gold Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop
$750
Harlem Wizards Game Gold Sponsor ● Silver-level incentives ● A highlight and brief description of your business on the PTO website 1x year (Fall 2024) ● Medium-sized company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt ● Shout Out to business during event by the MC ● Two Complimentary General Admission tickets to the game Gator Gallop Gold Sponsor ● Silver-level incentives ● A highlight and brief description of your business on the PTO website 1x year (Spring 2025) ● Medium-sized company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant ● Signage at the start line or finish line ● Two complimentary t-shirts
Platinum Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game Only
$1,000
Note: Platinum Sponsorship of the Harlem Wizards Game Only is $1000 or greater - if you wish to donate more than $1000, please indicate any surplus amount as an "additional donation" below to receive charity receipts totaling the full value of your donation. Harlem Wizards Game Platinum Sponsor ● Gold-level incentives ● Social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 2x year (Fall 2024, Spring 2025) ● Premier placement of your company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt and DES Team Jersey ● Two Limited Edition event t-shirts
Platinum Sponsor - Gator Gallop Only
$1,000
Note: Platinum Sponsorship of the Gator Gallop Only is $1000 or greater - if you wish to donate more than $1000, please indicate any surplus amount as an "additional donation" below to receive charity receipts totaling the full value of your donation. Gator Gallop Platinum Sponsor ● Gold-level incentives ● Social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 2x year (Fall 2024, Spring 2025) ● Premier placement of your company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant ● Signage at the Gator Gallop registration table/bib pick-up ● Signage and recognition during the event and at the Pavilion
Platinum Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop
$1,500
Note: Platinum Sponsorship of the Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop is $1500 or greater - if you wish to donate more than $1500, please indicate any surplus amount as an "additional donation" below to receive charity receipts totaling the full value of your donation. Harlem Wizards Game Platinum Sponsor ● Gold-level incentives ● Social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 2x year (Fall 2024, Spring 2025) ● Premier placement of your company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt and DES Team Jersey ● Two Limited Edition event t-shirts Gator Gallop Platinum Sponsor ● Gold-level incentives ● Social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 2x year (Fall 2024, Spring 2025) ● Premier placement of your company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant ● Signage at the Gator Gallop registration table/bib pick-up ● Signage and recognition during the event and at the Pavilion
