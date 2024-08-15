DES PTO 2024 - 2025 Corporate Sponsorship

Harlem Wizards Game Bronze Sponsor
● Recognition of your business as a sponsor on our PTO website, including your company logo, with an active
link to the business website and inclusion in Gator Blast parent newsletter 1x year (Fall 2024)
● Company name (no logo) on Limited Edition event t-shirt
● One Limited Edition event t-shirt
Bronze Sponsor - Gator Gallop Only
$150
Gator Gallop Bronze Sponsor
● Recognition of your business as a sponsor on our PTO website, including your company logo, with an active
link to the business website and inclusion in the Gator Blast parent newsletter 1x year (Spring 2025)
● Company name (no logo) on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant
● One complimentary t-shirt
Bronze Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop
$225
Gator Gallop Bronze Sponsor
● Recognition of your business as a sponsor on our PTO website, including your company logo, with an active
link to the business website and inclusion in the Gator Blast parent newsletter 1x year (Spring 2025)
● Company name (no logo) on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant
● One complimentary t-shirt
Silver Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game Only
$300
Harlem Wizards Game Silver Sponsor
● Bronze-level incentives
● Small-sized company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt
● Business featured in a social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 1x year (Fall 2024)
Silver Sponsor - Gator Gallop Only
$300
Gator Gallop Silver Sponsor
● Bronze-level incentives
● Business featured in a social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 1x year (Spring 2025)
● Small-sized company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant
● Signage at water stops or refreshment table
Silver Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop
$450
Harlem Wizards Game Silver Sponsor
● Bronze-level incentives
● Small-sized company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt
● Business featured in a social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 1x year (Fall 2024)
Gator Gallop Silver Sponsor
● Bronze-level incentives
● Business featured in a social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 1x year (Spring 2025)
● Small-sized company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant
● Signage at water stops or refreshment table
Gold Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game Only
$500
Harlem Wizards Game Gold Sponsor
● Silver-level incentives
● A highlight and brief description of your business on the PTO website 1x year (Fall 2024)
● Medium-sized company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt
● Shout Out to business during event by the MC
● Two Complimentary General Admission tickets to the game
Gold Sponsor - Gator Gallop Only
$500
Gator Gallop Gold Sponsor
● Silver-level incentives
● A highlight and brief description of your business on the PTO website 1x year (Spring 2025)
● Medium-sized company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant
● Signage at the start line or finish line
● Two complimentary t-shirts
Gold Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop
$750
Harlem Wizards Game Gold Sponsor
● Silver-level incentives
● A highlight and brief description of your business on the PTO website 1x year (Fall 2024)
● Medium-sized company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt
● Shout Out to business during event by the MC
● Two Complimentary General Admission tickets to the game
Gator Gallop Gold Sponsor
● Silver-level incentives
● A highlight and brief description of your business on the PTO website 1x year (Spring 2025)
● Medium-sized company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant
● Signage at the start line or finish line
● Two complimentary t-shirts
Platinum Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game Only
$1,000
Note: Platinum Sponsorship of the Harlem Wizards Game Only is $1000 or greater - if you wish to donate more than $1000, please indicate any surplus amount as an "additional donation" below to receive charity receipts totaling the full value of your donation.
Harlem Wizards Game Platinum Sponsor
● Gold-level incentives
● Social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 2x year (Fall 2024, Spring 2025)
● Premier placement of your company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt and DES Team Jersey
● Two Limited Edition event t-shirts
Platinum Sponsor - Gator Gallop Only
$1,000
Note: Platinum Sponsorship of the Gator Gallop Only is $1000 or greater - if you wish to donate more than $1000, please indicate any surplus amount as an "additional donation" below to receive charity receipts totaling the full value of your donation.
Gator Gallop Platinum Sponsor
● Gold-level incentives
● Social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 2x year (Fall 2024, Spring 2025)
● Premier placement of your company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant
● Signage at the Gator Gallop registration table/bib pick-up
● Signage and recognition during the event and at the Pavilion
Platinum Sponsor - Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop
$1,500
Note: Platinum Sponsorship of the Harlem Wizards Game AND Gator Gallop is $1500 or greater - if you wish to donate more than $1500, please indicate any surplus amount as an "additional donation" below to receive charity receipts totaling the full value of your donation.
Harlem Wizards Game Platinum Sponsor
● Gold-level incentives
● Social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 2x year (Fall 2024, Spring 2025)
● Premier placement of your company logo on Limited Edition event t-shirt and DES Team Jersey
● Two Limited Edition event t-shirts
Gator Gallop Platinum Sponsor
● Gold-level incentives
● Social media spotlight through DES PTO social media platforms 2x year (Fall 2024, Spring 2025)
● Premier placement of your company logo on our annual Gator Gallop t-shirt provided to each participant
● Signage at the Gator Gallop registration table/bib pick-up
● Signage and recognition during the event and at the Pavilion
