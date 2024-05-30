NACTI Float Retreat 2025

Gather your friends, family, or community for a transformative weekend in the heart of the Ozarks. Choose from our selection of spacious and comfortable group cabins, each offering a unique riverfront experience amidst nature's embrace. Cabin Options: The Robin's Nest ($500.00): Sleeps 6 Guests / 3 Beds Open floor plan, and a scenic deck directly overlooking the lower property and glimpses of the Meramec River. Fully equipped kitchen, 1 bath, 2 beds, 1 pullout couch. Important Notes: Please remember that securing a group cabin requires each guest to also make the minimum donation for the event ticket. While animals are generally permitted on the grounds of Bird's Nest Lodge, for the duration of this specific event, we kindly request that you refrain from bringing pets. This is to ensure a focused and undisturbed environment for all participants during ceremony times. All Cabins Include: Clean linens (guests make up their own beds), towels, pillows, and pillowcases. 2 bundles of firewood for cozy evenings. Perfect For: Groups of friends seeking a shared transformative experience. Those traveling together and desiring a communal retreat space. Individuals wishing to connect with a larger community while enjoying the comforts of a cabin. Anyone looking for a spacious and comfortable base for their Ozark adventure, with the added tranquility of river views. Embrace the camaraderie and create unforgettable memories with our group cabin packages. Choose the cabin that best suits your group's needs and embark on a transformative weekend. Contact Amanda EarthMother Bilby to secure your cabin and begin your Ozark adventure.

