NACTI Float Retreat 2025

Embark on a weekend journey of self-discovery and healing, from heart-opening introductions and water alchemy intention-setting to shamanic regression and celebratory drum circles, all within the nurturing embrace of the Ozark's natural beauty.
Embark on a weekend journey of self-discovery and healing, from heart-opening introductions and water alchemy intention-setting to shamanic regression and celebratory drum circles, all within the nurturing embrace of the Ozark's natural beauty.
Group Package for Cabin- The Robins Nest
$500
Gather your friends, family, or community for a transformative weekend in the heart of the Ozarks. Choose from our selection of spacious and comfortable group cabins, each offering a unique riverfront experience amidst nature's embrace.
Cabin Options:
The Robin's Nest ($500.00):
Sleeps 6 Guests / 3 Beds
Open floor plan, and a scenic deck directly overlooking the lower property and glimpses of the Meramec River.
Fully equipped kitchen, 1 bath, 2 beds, 1 pullout couch.
Important Notes:
Please remember that securing a group cabin requires each guest to also make the minimum donation for the event ticket.
While animals are generally permitted on the grounds of Bird's Nest Lodge, for the duration of this specific event, we kindly request that you refrain from bringing pets. This is to ensure a focused and undisturbed environment for all participants during ceremony times.
All Cabins Include:
Clean linens (guests make up their own beds), towels, pillows, and pillowcases.
2 bundles of firewood for cozy evenings.
Perfect For:
Groups of friends seeking a shared transformative experience.
Those traveling together and desiring a communal retreat space.
Individuals wishing to connect with a larger community while enjoying the comforts of a cabin.
Anyone looking for a spacious and comfortable base for their Ozark adventure, with the added tranquility of river views.
Embrace the camaraderie and create unforgettable memories with our group cabin packages.
Choose the cabin that best suits your group's needs and embark on a transformative weekend.
Contact Amanda EarthMother Bilby to secure your cabin and begin your Ozark adventure.
Gather your friends, family, or community for a transformative weekend in the heart of the Ozarks. Choose from our selection of spacious and comfortable group cabins, each offering a unique riverfront experience amidst nature's embrace.
Cabin Options:
The Robin's Nest ($500.00):
Sleeps 6 Guests / 3 Beds
Open floor plan, and a scenic deck directly overlooking the lower property and glimpses of the Meramec River.
Fully equipped kitchen, 1 bath, 2 beds, 1 pullout couch.
Important Notes:
Please remember that securing a group cabin requires each guest to also make the minimum donation for the event ticket.
While animals are generally permitted on the grounds of Bird's Nest Lodge, for the duration of this specific event, we kindly request that you refrain from bringing pets. This is to ensure a focused and undisturbed environment for all participants during ceremony times.
All Cabins Include:
Clean linens (guests make up their own beds), towels, pillows, and pillowcases.
2 bundles of firewood for cozy evenings.
Perfect For:
Groups of friends seeking a shared transformative experience.
Those traveling together and desiring a communal retreat space.
Individuals wishing to connect with a larger community while enjoying the comforts of a cabin.
Anyone looking for a spacious and comfortable base for their Ozark adventure, with the added tranquility of river views.
Embrace the camaraderie and create unforgettable memories with our group cabin packages.
Choose the cabin that best suits your group's needs and embark on a transformative weekend.
Contact Amanda EarthMother Bilby to secure your cabin and begin your Ozark adventure.
Group Cabin- The Eagles Nest
$600
The Eagle's Nest ($600.00):
Sleeps 14 Guests/ 6 Beds
Overlooks the main property with a large deck providing expansive views of the surrounding Ozark landscape and the winding Meramec River.
Fully equipped kitchen, 1 bath, 6 beds, 1 pullout couch.
Check in time 3PM | Check out time 11AM
Important Notes:
Please remember that securing a group cabin requires each guest to also make the minimum donation for the event ticket.
While animals are generally permitted on the grounds of Bird's Nest Lodge, for the duration of this specific event, we kindly request that you refrain from bringing pets. This is to ensure a focused and undisturbed environment for all participants during ceremony times.
All Cabins Include:
Clean linens (guests make up their own beds), towels, pillows, and pillowcases.
2 bundles of firewood for cozy evenings.
Perfect For:
Groups of friends seeking a shared transformative experience.
Those traveling together and desiring a communal retreat space.
Individuals wishing to connect with a larger community while enjoying the comforts of a cabin.
Anyone looking for a spacious and comfortable base for their Ozark adventure, with the added tranquility of river views.
Embrace the camaraderie and create unforgettable memories with our group cabin packages.
Choose the cabin that best suits your group's needs and embark on a transformative weekend.
Contact Amanda EarthMother Bilby to secure your cabin and begin your Ozark adventure.
The Eagle's Nest ($600.00):
Sleeps 14 Guests/ 6 Beds
Overlooks the main property with a large deck providing expansive views of the surrounding Ozark landscape and the winding Meramec River.
Fully equipped kitchen, 1 bath, 6 beds, 1 pullout couch.
Check in time 3PM | Check out time 11AM
Important Notes:
Please remember that securing a group cabin requires each guest to also make the minimum donation for the event ticket.
While animals are generally permitted on the grounds of Bird's Nest Lodge, for the duration of this specific event, we kindly request that you refrain from bringing pets. This is to ensure a focused and undisturbed environment for all participants during ceremony times.
All Cabins Include:
Clean linens (guests make up their own beds), towels, pillows, and pillowcases.
2 bundles of firewood for cozy evenings.
Perfect For:
Groups of friends seeking a shared transformative experience.
Those traveling together and desiring a communal retreat space.
Individuals wishing to connect with a larger community while enjoying the comforts of a cabin.
Anyone looking for a spacious and comfortable base for their Ozark adventure, with the added tranquility of river views.
Embrace the camaraderie and create unforgettable memories with our group cabin packages.
Choose the cabin that best suits your group's needs and embark on a transformative weekend.
Contact Amanda EarthMother Bilby to secure your cabin and begin your Ozark adventure.
Group Cabin- The Roost
$600
The Roost ($600.00):
Accommodates 12 Guests / 6 beds
This cabin is set back a little further, but still allows for beautiful views of the surrounding forest, and a short walk to the Meramec river.
Includes 5 full-size beds, 1 sofa bed, and air conditioning.
Important Notes:
Please remember that securing a group cabin requires each guest to also make the minimum donation for the event ticket.
While animals are generally permitted on the grounds of Bird's Nest Lodge, for the duration of this specific event, we kindly request that you refrain from bringing pets. This is to ensure a focused and undisturbed environment for all participants during ceremony times.
All Cabins Include:
Clean linens (guests make up their own beds), towels, pillows, and pillowcases.
2 bundles of firewood for cozy evenings.
Perfect For:
Groups of friends seeking a shared transformative experience.
Those traveling together and desiring a communal retreat space.
Individuals wishing to connect with a larger community while enjoying the comforts of a cabin.
Anyone looking for a spacious and comfortable base for their Ozark adventure, with the added tranquility of river views.
Embrace the camaraderie and create unforgettable memories with our group cabin packages.
Choose the cabin that best suits your group's needs and embark on a transformative weekend. Contact Amanda EarthMother Bilby to secure your cabin and begin your Ozark adventure.
The Roost ($600.00):
Accommodates 12 Guests / 6 beds
This cabin is set back a little further, but still allows for beautiful views of the surrounding forest, and a short walk to the Meramec river.
Includes 5 full-size beds, 1 sofa bed, and air conditioning.
Important Notes:
Please remember that securing a group cabin requires each guest to also make the minimum donation for the event ticket.
While animals are generally permitted on the grounds of Bird's Nest Lodge, for the duration of this specific event, we kindly request that you refrain from bringing pets. This is to ensure a focused and undisturbed environment for all participants during ceremony times.
All Cabins Include:
Clean linens (guests make up their own beds), towels, pillows, and pillowcases.
2 bundles of firewood for cozy evenings.
Perfect For:
Groups of friends seeking a shared transformative experience.
Those traveling together and desiring a communal retreat space.
Individuals wishing to connect with a larger community while enjoying the comforts of a cabin.
Anyone looking for a spacious and comfortable base for their Ozark adventure, with the added tranquility of river views.
Embrace the camaraderie and create unforgettable memories with our group cabin packages.
Choose the cabin that best suits your group's needs and embark on a transformative weekend. Contact Amanda EarthMother Bilby to secure your cabin and begin your Ozark adventure.
Add a donation for NACTI of Sage Rainbow Warriors
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!