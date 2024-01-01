Philipsburg Osceola Educational Foundation's annual raffle 2024

Join the Philipsburg Osceola Education Foundation's raffle for a chance to win a Diamondback Truck cover valued at $2300. We will draw our winner at the Homecoming football game on Friday, September 27th. Your participation is not only a chance to win, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our school community. 🎟️





Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨





Philipsburg Osceola Educational Foundation