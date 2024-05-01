42 Strong

3rd Annual 42 Strong Memorial Golf Outing

1 Champions Cir

Oxford, MI 48371, USA

Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner.
Hole Sponsorship
$250
Sponsor's name will be featured on signage (18x24 in.) at one hole. Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.
Hole Sponsorship + Golf
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner. Sponsor's name will be featured on signage (18x24 in.) at one hole. Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner. Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities. Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner. Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities. Sponsor will represent a special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor. Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner. Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities. Sponsor will represent a special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor. Company will be a featured sponsor at the golf outing, on 42 Strong website, social media, and at all events through April of 2024. Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.
Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes golf for eight players and awards dinner. Sponsor’s name will be part of all aspects of the event’s activities. Sponsor will represent special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor. Company will be THE featured sponsor at the golf outing, on 42 Strong website, social media, and at all events through April of 2024. ​Sponsor gets large banners at the golf outing, and has a featured 1/2 sheet with QR code on every golf cart. Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.
Bronze Sponsorship (NO GOLF)
$700
Does NOT include golf. Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities. Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.
Silver Sponsorship (NO GOLF)
$2,200
Does NOT include golf. Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities. Sponsor will represent a special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor. Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.
Gold Sponsorship (NO GOLF)
$4,200
Does NOT include golf. Sponsor will represent a special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor. Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities. Company will be a featured sponsor at the golf outing, on 42 Strong website, social media, and at all events through April of 2024. Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.
T-Shirt
$10
Koozie
$5
Skins
$20
Mulligans
$5
Putting Contest (1 Putt)
$5
Putting Contest (3 Putts)
$10
$1 Raffle Ticket
$1
$5 Raffle Ticket
$5
Hat
$25
Golf Towel
$15

