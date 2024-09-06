Jamaica Independence Gala 2025

• 1 table with 10 seats
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
• 1 table with 10 seats
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Negril
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
1 table with 10 seats
• Sharing on Social Media platforms
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
1 table with 10 seats
• Sharing on Social Media platforms
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Port Antonio
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 table with 10 seats
• Mention at Podium
• Sharing on Social media platforms prior to and after
event.
• Special gift for primary guest
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
• 1 table with 10 seats
• Mention at Podium
• Sharing on Social media platforms prior to and after
event.
• Special gift for primary guest
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Blue Lagoon
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 table with 10 seats
• Mention at Podium
• Photo op
• On screen logo/Name
• Inclusion of brand on all printed material
• Special gift for primary guest
• Sharing on Social media platforms prior to and after
event.
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
• 1 table with 10 seats
• Mention at Podium
• Photo op
• On screen logo/Name
• Inclusion of brand on all printed material
• Special gift for primary guest
• Sharing on Social media platforms prior to and after
event.
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Blue Mountain
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 table with 10 seats
• A written message to be included in the Journal (250
words)
• Photo Op
• Mention at Podium
• On screen logo/Name for duration of event
• Inclusion of brand on all printed material pre and post
event.
• Special gift for primary guest
• Sharing on social media platforms prior to and after
event.
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
• 1 table with 10 seats
• A written message to be included in the Journal (250
words)
• Photo Op
• Mention at Podium
• On screen logo/Name for duration of event
• Inclusion of brand on all printed material pre and post
event.
• Special gift for primary guest
• Sharing on social media platforms prior to and after
event.
• Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
• Full page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Add a donation for Jamaicas Promise
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!