Chapter Recital

218 W 11th St

New York, NY 10014, USA

Performer
$20
If you intend to perform on the chapter recital and are a current NY MetroHarp member, please select this option. If you are not yet a member, please join here: https://www.metroharpnyc.org/join-renew-membership
NY MetroHarp Member Audience Ticket
Free
If you are a current NY MetroHarp member wishing to attend the performance, please select this ticket option. If you are not yet a member, please join here: https://www.metroharpnyc.org/join-renew-membership
Non-member Audience Ticket
$10
If you are not a NY MetroHarp member wishing to attend the performance, please select this ticket option.

