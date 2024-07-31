If you intend to perform on the chapter recital and are a current NY MetroHarp member, please select this option. If you are not yet a member, please join here: https://www.metroharpnyc.org/join-renew-membership

If you intend to perform on the chapter recital and are a current NY MetroHarp member, please select this option. If you are not yet a member, please join here: https://www.metroharpnyc.org/join-renew-membership

More details...