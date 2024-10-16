Harmonium Choral Society

Harmonium Choral Society

Cabaret 2025 Ticket Levels and Benefits

60 N Jefferson Rd

Whippany, NJ 07981, USA

Director
$2,000
Director - $2,000 - Logo/name on all media, event program, and website. Two (2) Harmonium Choral Society season subscription tickets - four (4) concerts. Full page ad in season program book and event program. Shout-out sung at cabaret and banner at event. Four (4) tickets to cabaret with priority seating.
Venue
$1,500
Venue - $1,500 Logo/name on all media, event program, and website. Two (2) Harmonium Choral Society season subscription tickets - four (4) concerts. Full page ad in season program book and event program. Shout-out sung at cabaret. Two (2) tickets to cabaret with priority seating.
Instrumentalist
$1,000
Instrumentalist - $1,000 Logo/name on all media, event program, and website. Half page ad in season program book and event program. Two (2) tickets to cabaret with priority seating.
Vocalist
$500
Vocalist - $500 Two (2) tickets to cabaret. Listing in event program.
Friend
$350
One ticket to Cabaret and listing in event program
Table of (10) Ten People
$700
This option gives a $50 discount on a table.
Half of a Table for Five (5) People
$350
This option gives a $25 discount on half of a table.
General Admission
$75
One individual ticket

