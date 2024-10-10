The Kindness Closet, Inc's FC Charlotte tickets

Valued at $10,000. Don’t miss out on an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the thrill of soccer in style with 12 tickets to a luxury suite at a Charlotte FC match! This premium package offers: 12 Suite Tickets: Experience the game from the comfort of a private suite, providing fantastic views of the action on the field. Exclusive Amenities: Take advantage of the suite’s amenities, including comfortable seating, personal service, and a fantastic atmosphere perfect for friends, family, or corporate outings. Food and drinks are not covered in this package and can be arranged separately. Whether you’re a die-hard Charlotte FC fan or looking for a unique way to entertain clients, this suite experience promises an unforgettable match day! Don’t miss your chance to witness the excitement of soccer from a premier vantage point. Generously donated by Lineberger Orthodontics. Winner will coordinated preferred game with Lineberger Ortho. Game choice subject to availability.

Valued at $10,000. Don’t miss out on an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the thrill of soccer in style with 12 tickets to a luxury suite at a Charlotte FC match! This premium package offers: 12 Suite Tickets: Experience the game from the comfort of a private suite, providing fantastic views of the action on the field. Exclusive Amenities: Take advantage of the suite’s amenities, including comfortable seating, personal service, and a fantastic atmosphere perfect for friends, family, or corporate outings. Food and drinks are not covered in this package and can be arranged separately. Whether you’re a die-hard Charlotte FC fan or looking for a unique way to entertain clients, this suite experience promises an unforgettable match day! Don’t miss your chance to witness the excitement of soccer from a premier vantage point. Generously donated by Lineberger Orthodontics. Winner will coordinated preferred game with Lineberger Ortho. Game choice subject to availability.

More details...