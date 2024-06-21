Win an E-foil lesson (Saint Simons Island, GA)

Win a private E-foil Lesson in the Golden Isles provided by Slacktide Watersports! Valued at $500. All proceeds will go to Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors (ws4ww) who will be holding a Sailing Retreat in Saint Simons Island, GA in August 2024. Winner will receive a private Electric Foilboard (E-Foil) lesson for one person (or may bring a friend and take turns on the board!) Lesson lasts the duration of the board's battery charge (up to 90 minutes depending on student's weight and skill). Drawing will be held August 1st, 2024.

Win a private E-foil Lesson in the Golden Isles provided by Slacktide Watersports! Valued at $500. All proceeds will go to Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors (ws4ww) who will be holding a Sailing Retreat in Saint Simons Island, GA in August 2024. Winner will receive a private Electric Foilboard (E-Foil) lesson for one person (or may bring a friend and take turns on the board!) Lesson lasts the duration of the board's battery charge (up to 90 minutes depending on student's weight and skill). Drawing will be held August 1st, 2024.

More details...