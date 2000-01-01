HoldmeAVL's Therapeutic Cuddling Mini-training

Therapeutic Cuddling : Is a therapeutic service where individuals offer platonic, non-sexual touch to clients seeking companionship, stress relief, or emotional support. The focus is on providing a safe and consensual environment for clients to experience the benefits of platonic human touch.

This mini-course is designed to equip you with the skills and knowledge needed to provide therapeutic cuddling services. Whether you're a professional caregiver, wellness practitioner, or simply passionate about fostering positive human connections, this training will empower you to offer a safe and healing touch.





This training is Sunday April 28th.

Class will be from 10am-4pm with a 1 hour break from 1-2 for lunch. (bring your own lunch)





Training Highlights:

✨ Understanding Boundaries: Learn the art of setting and respecting boundaries, cultivating a safe and consensual environment for therapeutic cuddling sessions. We will guide you through establishing clear communication and navigating the nuances of physical touch.

✨ The Psychology of Touch: Delve into the psychological benefits of touch and its impact on mental and emotional well-being. Safe human touch helps with stress reduction and overall health.

✨ Consent and Communication: Develop essential skills in obtaining informed consent, active listening, and effective communication to build trust with clients. Embrace a client-centered approach that prioritizes their comfort, autonomy, and emotional safety.

✨ Techniques and Positions: Master a variety of cuddling techniques and positions tailored to individual needs. From comforting holds to supportive embraces, you'll acquire a toolkit to address a range of emotional and physical concerns.

✨ Professional Ethics: Gain insights into the ethical considerations surrounding therapeutic cuddling, including confidentiality, professionalism, and maintaining appropriate boundaries. Our training emphasizes the importance of upholding the highest standards of care.





We offer a holistic approach to therapeutic cuddling that integrates the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of human connection. We hope to provide you with the skills to make a positive impact on the well-being of others, fostering a culture of compassion and support.





Pricing-

$400- early bird price- register/pay by April 1st

$450 for the full training which includes 4 hours of class, handouts, and ongoing support via email or phone calls.





Add-ons

$75- For those who have never experienced a therapeutic cuddling session, I believe that it is beneficial to receive an hour long session from me to better understand what therapeutic cuddling feels and looks like.

$60- If you want feedback on how you offer a session, I can be your test client for an hour and offer you feedback on how to improve your sessions.

$100- You receive an hour long session & I am your demo client offering you feedback. (saves you $35)





sleeping accommodations for out of towners (for either Saturday or Sunday evening- I am hosting a cuddle event Saturday night that you may want to participate in)

$30 per night sleep in communal zone

$50 per night for double bed in 2 person room

$100 per night queen size bed room (can hold 2 people)





If you think this training is expensive, please note that most cuddlers charge between $40-100 per hour session, so assuming you put your learning into practice, you should make back your investment fairly quickly.

Pricing for other cuddle trainings-

Cuddlist- $799 for 5 hours of online training

Cuddle Sanctuary- $2000-4000 for online training

Cuddle Up To Me- $2500 (these are 2020 prices & are no longer are offered)





About your trainer- Ishka Shir

Ishka first heard about professional cuddling in 2012 after a friend showed her an article about a professional cuddler in NYC. At the time, there were no cuddling programs/certifications, so, Ishka decided to go to Massage school in hopes of acquiring the necessary skills. She began offering one-on-one cuddle sessions at the end of 2013. In 2015 Ishka began the Asheville Cuddle Club (later re-named the Asheville Cuddle Collective). Over the past 11 years Ishka has seen all sorts of clients with all sorts of needs/wants. It is because of this hands on experience that Ishka feels qualified to offer this mini-training.

For more info on Ishka, please check out holdmeAVL.com



