ANCOP THE LOVE BOWL TOURNAMENT

This is for a team of five (5). Unlimited bowling for 2 hours (1:30pm to 3:30pm) Bowling shoes rental 2 slices of pizza Unlimited soda/juice Donation to fund kids education (Elementary/High School/College)

This is for a team of five (5). Unlimited bowling for 2 hours (1:30pm to 3:30pm) Bowling shoes rental 2 slices of pizza Unlimited soda/juice Donation to fund kids education (Elementary/High School/College)

More details...