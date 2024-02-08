Couples For Christ Maryland

ANCOP THE LOVE BOWL TOURNAMENT

825 Dulaney Valley Rd

Towson, MD 21204, USA

Single Player Registration
$50
This is for a single player registration. Unlimited bowling for 2 hours (1:30pm to 3:30pm) Bowling shoes rental 2 slices of pizza Unlimited soda/juice Donation to fund kids education (Elementary/High School/College)
Team Registration
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
This is for a team of five (5). Unlimited bowling for 2 hours (1:30pm to 3:30pm) Bowling shoes rental 2 slices of pizza Unlimited soda/juice Donation to fund kids education (Elementary/High School/College)
