Valley Explorers 3/4th grades

Open to all 2024-25 incoming 3rd -4th graders

*Must be experienced rider comfortable on all trails in Prince Creek.*

Please email [email protected] with any questions.

Rides will be on Monday and Wednesday from 8am – 2pm

For young riders aiming to develop and train with like-minded peers in a consistent environment. This program will focus on bike handling, trail riding experience, and camaraderie. The program will explore different trails in the valley throughout the session.

Transportation will be provided by Roaring Fork Cycling shuttles. Pick-up and drop-off locations to be determined.

Program dates:

Session 1: June 3rd, June 5th

Session 2: June 10, June 12



Session 3: June 17, June 19

Session 4: June 24, June 26

Session 5: July 8, July 10

Session 6: July 15, July 17

Session 7: July 22, July 24

Session 8: July 29, July 31

Cost:$200 per session

Please inquire about more sessions or private sessions.

Discounts for signing up for the month- Please email for more information

*Scholarships available. Contact [email protected] for more information