First Unitarian Church of Orlando
Dreams Come True: An Evening of Animated Classics - Montverde Music and Theatre Conservatories

First Unitarian Church of Orlando, 1901 E Robinson St, Orlando, FL 32803

The Milk District Salon at First Unitarian Church presents Dreams Come True: An Evening of Animated Classics - Montverde Music and Theatre Conservatories.


Experience the magic of Montverde Academy, a beacon of excellence in performing arts education in Central Florida. Renowned for its Music and Theatre Conservatories, Montverde stands among the nation's premier high school arts institutions, consistently garnering acclaim for their outstanding achievements in music, dance, and theatre.

Prepare to be enchanted by a concert for all ages, where melodies from beloved movies, TV shows, and theme parks will fill the air. Join us with your loved ones for an unforgettable evening, guaranteed to have you tapping your toes and singing along to the timeless tunes that have captured our hearts.



