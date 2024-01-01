West Side Montessori School
Preorder Your Concession Tickets NOW!

13555 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77077, USA

Preorder your movie night concession packets to save time and save $1 on each "ticket bundle" you purchase in advance of the epic family movie night at Westside Montessori! 


Each "Ticket Bundle" costs $5 and provides you with $6 value in tickets when you preorder via this survey (refreshment tickets available at the door will be $1 each).

On Friday, March 22nd at 6pm, savor delicious pizza slices for just 2 tickets each, and quench your thirst with refreshing lemonade, indulge in popcorn, or cool off with an ice pop, all for just 1 ticket each. Plus, don't miss out on the best homemade cookies by Ms. Katie Rushin -- they are a steal also available for 1 ticket each!

Use this form below to Pre-order your Concession Ticket Bundles now
