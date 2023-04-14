HarvestNet Dinner Fundraiser to Benefit Cleveland Joseph Project

HarvestNet Ministries invites the Christian community to a Dinner-Fundraiser event to benefit The Cleveland Joseph Project, Friday, April 14th @ 6:00, hosted by Christian Assembly Church, 25595 Chardon Rd. Richmond Heights Ohio, 44143. A full catered chicken dinner along with an Eve of Shabbat Kiddush begins the Sabbath together. A presentation for the needs of the local Jewish community that lives under the poverty line, as well as a video and a live testimony from Ukrainian Jews. Learn how to sponsor a needy Jewish family and also an opportunity to send kosher care packages to needy families locally. Table Sponsor tickets are a table of six for $300, and a table of eight is $400. Table sponsorships can be purchased online. Individual seating will be available on a limited basis, seating is limited to only 100 seats total. More info on HarvestNet: http://www.harvestnetministries.com/ and more information on The Cleveland Joseph Project here: http://www.clevelandjosephproject.org/live/