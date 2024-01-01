Senior Division - HLBRA Rodeo Entry 2024/2025

Aloha Rodeo 'Ohana,





We are so excited to launch Hawaii Little Britches Season 2! Our season dates are:

11/23, 11/24

1/18, 1/19

1/18, 1/19 2/8, 2/9

2/8, 2/9 3/22, 3/23

Rodeos will be held at Honoka'a Arena and will start at 7:30 am each Saturday morning on rodeo weekend. We will run 3 rodeos per weekend.





*Remember that entries are due (here in Zeffy and on NLBRA.com) "two Wednesdays before rodeo" by 8 PM Hawaii time.





There is no membership fee for HYRO this year, however, there is a $20 office fee per rodeo. All proceeds from the office fee will go toward HLBRA expenses.





If you have a little cowboy or cowgirl under the age of 5 years that wishes to participate in our Pēpē Division, please let us know by emailing to the address below. This will be held on Sundays each rodeo weekend and will involve fun-damental activities that are designed to build rodeo skills, provide exposure to inside-the-arena and opportunities to bond with other cowboys and cowgirls.





Please join us at the General Meeting which will be held on Google Meets (online) this August ?, 2024 at 6 PM. You will need to download Google Meets to your cell or computer and that ask is for ALL cameras to be turned on. (If your device does not have a camera, please buddy up with someone who has one).





We can't wait to see everyone again! See you at the rodeo!

HLBRA Rodeo Committee