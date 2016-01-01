Logo
Neill Elementary Parent Teacher Organization
Family Bingo Night

3830 Harvest Corner Dr, Richmond, TX 77406, USA

We are so excited to welcome you to a fun filled night of Bingo - complete with prizes!


For each person who RSVP's to BINGO we will provide them with one reusable bingo card at no charge. NOTE: reusable cards are limited, RSVP early to guarantee yours!  Additional one time use cards are available for purchase.


What about dinner?! Don't fret - order some tasty CRUST Pizza or salad and we will have it available to pick up at the event!! Crust is generously donating back 20% of our sales to support Neill Elementary PTO!

