11th Annual MS Crawfish Boil

All you can eat and drink Crawfish, Beer, and Club Specials & Koozie.
50/50 Helicopter Golf Ball Drop
$20
A chance to win CASH! For $20/ball, you are assigned a numbered golf ball that is dropped by helicopter on the driving range. The ball closet to the pin wins half the pot! May purchase multiples, the more balls you buy the better your chances! Limited Quantities available!
***In the event of poor weather, this will turn into a ball drawing with the prize the exact same***
Kids Ticket (12 & under)
$10
All you can eat and drink Crawfish.
15 Raffle Tickets
$20
Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!
5 Raffle Tickets
$10
Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!
1 Raffle Ticket
$3
Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!