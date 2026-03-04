89th NAACP Illinois State Convention 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$
After Aug 31, registration price increases to $125 on site at the convention.
After Aug 31, registration price increases to $55 on site at the convention.
After Aug 31, the branch assessment can be paid on site at the convention.
After Aug 31, non-members may register on site at the convention.
After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.
All are welcome to attend.
After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.
All are welcome to attend.
Guest Speaker: Tylik McMillan
NAACP National Director, Youth & College
After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.
Guest Speaker: Leon W. Russell
NAACP National Board of Directors, Chair
After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.
Guest Speaker: Leon W. Russell
NAACP National Board of Directors, Chair
After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.
Guest Speaker: Leon W. Russell
NAACP National Board of Directors, Chair
After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.
8 State Convention Registrations
Vendor Booth
4 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18
8 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19
Virtual Full-Page Ad
Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19
6 State Convention Registrations
Vendor Booth
4 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18
8 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19
Virtual Full-Page Ad
Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19
4 State Convention Registration
3 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18
4 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19
Virtual Full-Page Ad
Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19
2 State Convention Registrations
2 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18
3 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19
Virtual Full-Page Ad
Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19
2 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18
2 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19
Virtual Full-Page Ad
Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19
1 Black & White Gala Ticket for Sep 19
Virtual Full-Page Ad
Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!