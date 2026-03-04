National Association for the Advancement of Colored People 3002 Illinois State Conference

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National Association for the Advancement of Colored People 3002 Illinois State Conference

About this event

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89th NAACP Illinois State Convention 2026

400 Regency Park

O'Fallon, IL 62269, USA

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$

Adult Registration
$100
Available until Aug 31

After Aug 31, registration price increases to $125 on site at the convention.

Youth Registration (K-12)
$50
Available until Aug 31

After Aug 31, registration price increases to $55 on site at the convention.

Adult Branch Assessment
$100
Available until Aug 31

After Aug 31, the branch assessment can be paid on site at the convention.

Non-Member Registration
$110
Available until Aug 31

After Aug 31, non-members may register on site at the convention.

Friday Veterans Luncheon
$50
Available until Aug 31

After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.

Friday Night Reception
Free
Available until Aug 31
Saturday WIN Breakfast (Wearing of the Crowns)
$45
Available until Aug 31

All are welcome to attend.

After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.

Saturday Youth & College Luncheon
$50
Available until Aug 31

All are welcome to attend.

Guest Speaker: Tylik McMillan

NAACP National Director, Youth & College

After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.

Black & White Gala - Adult
$100
Available until Aug 31

Guest Speaker: Leon W. Russell

NAACP National Board of Directors, Chair

After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.

Black & White Gala - Youth
$50
Available until Aug 31

Guest Speaker: Leon W. Russell

NAACP National Board of Directors, Chair

After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.

Black & White Gala - Table of 8
$790
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Guest Speaker: Leon W. Russell

NAACP National Board of Directors, Chair

After Aug 31, tickets may be purchased on site at the convention.

Underwriter Sponsor
$15,000
Available until Aug 31

8 State Convention Registrations

Vendor Booth

4 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18

8 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19

Virtual Full-Page Ad

Recognition on NAACP ISC Website

Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19

Event Sponsor
$10,000
Available until Aug 31

6 State Convention Registrations

Vendor Booth

4 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18

8 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19

Virtual Full-Page Ad

Recognition on NAACP ISC Website

Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19

Corporate Sponsor
$7,500
Available until Aug 31

4 State Convention Registration

3 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18

4 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19

Virtual Full-Page Ad

Recognition on NAACP ISC Website

Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Aug 31

2 State Convention Registrations

2 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18

3 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19

Virtual Full-Page Ad

Recognition on NAACP ISC Website

Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19

Gold Sponsor
$4,000
Available until Aug 31

2 Veteran Luncheon Tickets for Sep 18

2 Black & White Gala Tickets for Sep 19

Virtual Full-Page Ad

Recognition on NAACP ISC Website

Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19

Silver Sponsor
$3,000
Available until Aug 31

1 Black & White Gala Ticket for Sep 19

Virtual Full-Page Ad

Recognition on NAACP ISC Website

Recognition at Black & White Gala on Sep 19

Virtual Full-Page Ad
$300
Available until Aug 31

8.5 x 11

Horizontal

Camera-ready PDF or JPEG

Submit to [email protected]

Virtual Half-Page Ad
$175
Available until Aug 31

4.5 x 4.875

Horizontal

Camera-ready PDF or JPEG

Submit to [email protected]

Vendor Booth - Friday & Saturday
$350
Available until Aug 31
Vendor Booth - Friday or Saturday
$200
Available until Aug 31

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