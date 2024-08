All activities will require a specific number of "punches" from a punch card, ranging from 2 to 10 punches. A punch card with 10 punches can be purchased for $5. SAVE $$ and purchase the ALL ACCESS PASS for $20! This card will give you access to each game/activity one time. Price for the ALL ACCESS PASS increases to $25 after April 27!





You will receive an email with a QR code for each purchase. Bring your QR code to the event and you will receive your punch cards! NOTE: EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE