Bangladesh American Society Of Muslim Aid For Humanity Inc (BASMAH)

Together for Children in Need - FL Event

Mehfil Restaurant & Banquet Hall 8550 NW 44th St

Sunrise, Florida 33351

General admission
$15
Join BASMAH Annual Fundraiser for Together for Children in Need an Evening with Ustadha Dalia Mogahed To Support Palestinian & Rohingya Children 🗓 Date: Saturday, Dec 14, 2024 🕖 Time: 6:00 PM EST 📍 Location: Mehfil Restaurant & Banquet Hall, 8550 NW 44th St, Sunrise, Florida 33351 Dinner will be served!

