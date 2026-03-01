Light The Way for Jay

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Light the Town Purple for Recovery month Sept 1- Sept 30. Select this ticket if you'd like one bulb for a household! Please come to 100N Meridian Monday-Friday 9A-5PM to pickup your lights!
Light the Town Purple for Recovery month Sept 1- Sept 30. Select this ticket if you'd like one curtain light for a business! Please come to 100N Meridian Monday-Friday 9A-5PM to pickup your lights!
Please select this ticket if you'f like x,ty,z, not necessary to bing a ticket very helpful to help us know headcount. If you'd like to have a lantern but can't attend email us...
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