2024 Cody Girls Softball Sponorships

Each sponsor’s name and logo will go on the girl’s uniforms as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Our Upper League uniforms include shirt, pants with a belt and socks.
Middle League Sponsor
$350
Each sponsor’s name and logo will go on the girl’s uniforms as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website.
Our Middle League uniforms include shirt, pants with a belt and socks.
Mini league/Lower League Uniform Sponsor
$175
Each sponsor’s name and logo will go on the girl’s uniforms as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Our Rookie (Pre-K) and Lower League uniforms include a T-Shirt and socks.
Upper League Play-Off Trophy Sponsor
$150
Sponsor’s name and logo will be engraved on the Girls Trophy, and our Play-off Game will be known as " 'Sponsor' Upper League Play-off" as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Sponsor will be invited on the end of the play-off series as a Trophy Presentor.
Middle League Play-Off Trophy Sponsor
$150
Sponsor’s name and logo will be engraved on the Girls Trophy, and our Play-off Game will be known as " 'Sponsor' Upper League Play-off" as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Sponsor will be invited on the end of the play-off series as a Trophy Presentor.
CGS Sponsor
$75
Your 1.5' X 3' banner will hang at the East Sheridan Softball complex and help to keep softball affordable for our Cody Girls is much appreciated! You will also receive a shout-out on our Facebook page and website.
Funds will be used for field cost, equipment and coach training.
Add a donation for Cody Girls Softball
$
