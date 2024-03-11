2024 Cody Girls Softball Sponorships

Sponsor’s name and logo will be engraved on the Girls Trophy, and our Play-off Game will be known as " 'Sponsor' Upper League Play-off" as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Sponsor will be invited on the end of the play-off series as a Trophy Presentor.

Sponsor’s name and logo will be engraved on the Girls Trophy, and our Play-off Game will be known as " 'Sponsor' Upper League Play-off" as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Sponsor will be invited on the end of the play-off series as a Trophy Presentor.

More details...