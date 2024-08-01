50th Class Reunion (1)

Ticket includes -Cheese and Crackers, a Buffet including some vegetarian offerings and Dessert and Coffee
Ticket includes -Cheese and Crackers, a Buffet including some vegetarian offerings and Dessert and Coffee
Class of 1974 Scholarship
$25
A donation here will be used to establish the Class of 1974 Scholarship with the Chelmsford High School Alumni Association.
Any amount will be greatly appreciated…. The Bigger the Better. Buy a bunch of $25 donations and make this fundraiser a success!!
These may be tax deductible, you should consult your tax professional to make a determination. The CHSAA. Is a 501C3 organization.
A donation here will be used to establish the Class of 1974 Scholarship with the Chelmsford High School Alumni Association.
Any amount will be greatly appreciated…. The Bigger the Better. Buy a bunch of $25 donations and make this fundraiser a success!!
These may be tax deductible, you should consult your tax professional to make a determination. The CHSAA. Is a 501C3 organization.
Add a donation for Chelmsford High Class of 1974
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!