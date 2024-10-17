Waverider Scalar Wellness Center In Person Nov 16th: The Secret Language of the Heart Sound Medicine Workshop For Healing and Transformation with Barry Goldstein

We are located in the end unit at 2010 West Parkside Lane, Suite 112. By purchasing, you agree to the terms & conditions as well as the privacy policy of Waverider Scalar Wellness Center as well as The Fountain PMA & this event's cancellation policy. All term details are linked and listed at the bottom of this ticking page.

We are located in the end unit at 2010 West Parkside Lane, Suite 112. By purchasing, you agree to the terms & conditions as well as the privacy policy of Waverider Scalar Wellness Center as well as The Fountain PMA & this event's cancellation policy. All term details are linked and listed at the bottom of this ticking page.

More details...