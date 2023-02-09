Logo
Bright Spot Sober Living
Golf Tournament Raffle Tickets

50/50 Raffle: If you win, you walk away with 50% of the pot. The other 50% will be donated to Bright Spot Sober Living, Inc.


Raffle Prizes: ($20/raffle ticket)

  • 1 pair of tickets to see TRAIN at Credit One Stadium 9/2/23
  • 1 pair of tickets to see Tegan & Sara at the Charleston Music Hall 9/27/23
  • 1 pair of tickets to see THE DOOBIE BROTHERS at Credit One Stadium 9/9/23
  • $250 gift card to Fratellos Italian Tavern in Park Circle
  • 1 massage OR facial at Hand and Stone Mt. Pleasant
  • 4 Northwoods Stadium Cinema Movie Tickets Plus $40 Gift Card for concessions
  • 4 Whirlin Waters Waterpark Passes
  • 3 Candles from Rewined, wick cutter, snuffer
  • 1 box from Candlefish with 2 candles, 2 class passes, and matches
  • 15 “Charleston Shucker Co.” oyster knives
