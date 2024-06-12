2024 Armenian Relief Society Annual Convention Gala

Raffle will include an eclectic array of Vermont and Armenian gifts. The Grand prize will be 50% of the pot! (Note: This is an extension of the original raffle started in February - chances purchased back then are valid and active! Raffle will end 7/20/24 Saturday night after the Cruise at the Best Western Windjammer Hotel!) Presence not required - but will be fun!

Raffle will include an eclectic array of Vermont and Armenian gifts. The Grand prize will be 50% of the pot! (Note: This is an extension of the original raffle started in February - chances purchased back then are valid and active! Raffle will end 7/20/24 Saturday night after the Cruise at the Best Western Windjammer Hotel!) Presence not required - but will be fun!

More details...