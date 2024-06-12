2024 Armenian Relief Society Annual Convention Gala

Sunset Dinner Cruise! Dining and Dancing on Lake Champlain.
If you can not attend the Gala event, please consider a donation using the option below.
Raffle ticket - 1 chance for $10
$10
Raffle will include an eclectic array of Vermont and Armenian gifts. The Grand prize will be 50% of the pot!
(Note: This is an extension of the original raffle started in February - chances purchased back then are valid and active! Raffle will end 7/20/24 Saturday night after the Cruise at the Best Western Windjammer Hotel!) Presence not required - but will be fun!
Raffle ticket - 3 chances for $20
$20
Add a donation for ARS Vermont NOOR Chapter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!